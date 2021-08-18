Gov. Cuomo files for retirement to receive state’s lifetime pension, report says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat who said he will resign from his position amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, has filed retirement paperwork that will allow him to receive $50,000 a year for the rest of his life, a report said.
The New York Post, citing state laws, reported that “neither resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars eligibility from obtaining a pension for state service.”
