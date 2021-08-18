Cancel
Charleston, SC

Jarrard, Nowell & Russell Hires Kevin Jacques as a Staff Accountant

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston, S.C. – Jarrard, Nowell & Russell, LLC (JNR), a Charleston-based accounting and business advisory firm, has added Kevin Jacques as a staff accountant. Mr. Jacques started out as an intern at Jarrard, Nowell & Russell prior to being hired as a full-time staff accountant. Before working at JNR, he was an assistant manager at Johnston & Murphy. In this new role, Kevin will prepare tax returns for individuals and businesses, perform monthly bookkeeping duties, review financial statements, and assist with audit engagements.

