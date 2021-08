Last Wednesday, August 18th, I attended the county commissioners' meeting to witness the installation of a new member of the library board of trustees. When I arrived, I was both surprised and interested to see a fairly large public showing in the gallery. Over the next hour, I listened to about 10 people speak out in public comment about a variety of concerns--mostly asking the commissioners to take a public stand (pass an ordinance) against the governor’s mask mandate; against mandatory vaccinations, and calling for a declaration of Churchill County as a “constitutional county.” For the most part, the speakers recognized that all of these actions would be symbolic. As I understand it, a symbolic declaration is one that is not actually able to be enforced, and would not stand up to any sort of judicial review.