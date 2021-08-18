Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Area Theaters To Enforce COVID-19 Precautions

wjol.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large group of Chicago-area theaters, dance and performing arts companies will be enforcing COVID-19 precautions through at least the end of the year. The new policies were announced yesterday by the League, a coalition of more than 65 theaters and arts producers. The group will require proof of vaccination or negative tests, and face coverings, depending on the theater. The new COVID protocols will go into effect September 1st for all indoor productions, and will include Loop theaters run by Broadway in Chicago.

www.wjol.com

