Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bets against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund at record high- S3

By Medha Singh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Short interest in star investor Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF was at a record high, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed on Wednesday, as several hedge funds disclosed this week they had bet against the top performing ETF of 2020.

About 24.87 million shares - or 13.4% of the ETF’s free float - are currently shorted, making it the largest short in the ARK family of ETFs, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

The family office run by “Big Short” investor Michael Burry was among a slate of hedge funds revealing bearish bets on the ETF, which is renowned for making investments based on thematic trends rather than fundamentals or valuation.

Burry, who is famous for betting more than $1 billion against the U.S. housing bubble during the global financial crisis, said on Monday he owned “put options” against 235,500 ARK shares as of June 30.

Put options give investors the right to sell shares at a certain price in the future. Details on the strike price of the puts, their value and whether they were part of a broader trade were not available.

Wood responded to Burry's position here in a tweet on Tuesday, saying, "I do not believe that he (Burry) understands the fundamentals that are creating explosive growth and investment opportunities in the innovation space."

The $25.52 billion ARK Innovation fund has fallen nearly 7% so far in 2021 as a rally fizzled out in the megacap technology-related stocks space including Tesla Inc, which helped the ETF soar 148% in 2020, outperforming all other U.S. equity funds.

By comparison, the broader S&P 500 has climbed more than 18% this year.

ARK did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Wednesday.

Laurion Capital Management, GoldenTree Asset Management, and Cormorant Asset Management also have put options on ARK worth $65.4 million to $171 million, 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision showed this month. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Tesla Inc#Ark Innovation Etf#S3 Partners#Big Short
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
stevenspoint.news

Are you a Trader or an Investor?

It may sound like semantics but empirically, a trader is very different from an investor. Either is perfectly fine as long as you don’t confuse the two, and know which you are. Using the stock market as one example, a trader is someone who buys stocks due to their position in the market with a plan to react swiftly when certain valuation targets are reached, either in profit or loss. An investor, on the other hand, is someone who buys shares of companies whom they’ve researched and feel comfortable investing in with the intention to profit from both dividends and capital appreciation over a longer time horizon. To compound the benefit, dividends are reinvested into more shares. An investor monitors the valuation of their security and if the price drops, analyzes the reason and determines whether the decline affects the long term viability of owning the stock. The reaction to volatility is very different in traders versus investors. The trader reacts regardless of reason for price movements. The investor continues to hold if the fundamentals of the company have not significantly changed, much like you would if you were the sole owner of that particular company. The investor’s discipline is to NOT react to short term volatility, but rather with self-control and temperance with one eye on the economy, again, much like you would if you were the direct owner of your own business.
Marketskfgo.com

Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood’s potential to add users

(Reuters) – Wall Street analysts on Monday took a largely upbeat view on Robinhood Markets Inc in their first ratings on the stock as they bet on the online brokerage’s ability to boost its user base, days after it warned of easing retail trading frenzy. At least six brokerages that...
StocksFortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF looks like the Nasdaq in 2000, only more overvalued

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On June 15, Michael Burry warned in a blog post that the raging bull market had created “the greatest speculative bubble of all time.” Burry’s an expert at calling crazes en route to disaster. His billion-dollar bet against the housing market during the 2006 frenzy was immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short and the 2015 movie by the same name. Hence, it’s instructive that Burry chose to profit from what he sees as the latest episode of markets-gone-wild by shorting Cathie Wood’s highly publicized flagship ARK Innovation fund that’s been one of the hottest of all ETFs. Over the past half-decade, ARK Innovation’s price has multiplied fivefold to $117 as of Aug. 18, waxing the S&P’s big gains by more than two to one.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid if Cathie Wood's ARK ETF Falls

Sometimes a stock price can get ahead of the business. The past 17 months created a unique trading environment. When a company has no product, any price can make sense. If you haven't heard of Michael Burry, you might know of him. He became famous for his big bets against the housing market, as well as being portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie The Big Short. He recently revealed an interesting position. Through options, he is betting on Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) to drop.
MarketsCNBC

CNBC Transcript: ARK Invest Founder & CEO Cathie Wood Speaks with CNBC’s “TechCheck” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "TechCheck" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with ARK Invest Founder & CEO Cathie Wood on CNBC's "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM ET) airing today, Thursday, August 19th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/08/19/ark-invest-founder-cathie-wood-on-hedge-fund-shorts-against-arkk-fund.html. https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/08/19/ark-invests-cathie-wood-several-industries-appear-in-harms-way-from-lack-of-innovation.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. CARL QUINTANILLA: In...
Stocksinvesting.com

The Big Short's Michael Burry takes aim at Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF

The Big Short's Michael Burry takes aim at Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short movie, has taken out a major short position against Cathie Woods’ ARK Innovation ETF. According to second-quarter 13f filings, Burry’s hedge fund Scion Asset Management has purchased...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Detractors of Cathie Wood’s strategy seem to be growing each day

(Aug 18): Skeptics of superstar fund manager Cathie Wood are increasing and becoming more vocal. High-profile hedge fund investors such as Michael Burry, made famous by “The Big Short” movie, have disclosed short positions against Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, while some appear to be trying to spar with her on social media and an anti-Ark ETF is also in works.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Cathie Wood’s Strategy Draws More Skeptics as Returns Wane

(Bloomberg) -- Skeptics of superstar fund manager Cathie Wood are increasing and becoming more vocal. High-profile hedge fund investors such as Michael Burry, made famous by “The Big Short” movie, have disclosed short positions against Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, while some appear to be trying to spar with her on social media and an anti-Ark ETF is also in works.
StocksCoinDesk

Cathie Wood vs. Michael Burry Isn’t About Tesla – It’s About Inflation

Two of America’s most respected investors, each with their own claim on the affections of cryptocurrency bulls, are locking horns over their conflicting views of the economic future. On one side is Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest, whose ARKK Innovation ETF holds bullish positions on companies like Tesla and Coinbase. On the other side is Michael Burry, whose 2007 bet against the housing market, just before it triggered a financial crisis and the Great Recession, has turned him into a near-mythic doomsayer.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund. In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly. He made a “great call” in the...
StocksInvestorPlace

Cathie Wood Stocks: What Names Is ARK Invest CEO Buying Now?

Cathie Wood continues to pick up stocks through her ARK Invest ETFs and we’re taking a look at some of their top investments for Tuesday. Let’s jump right into those investments below. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) starts us off with ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) picking up 448,607 shares. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is next...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Palantir shares closed 1.61% lower at $24.50 on Monday. The New York-based investment firm owns stakes in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF), Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to buy the shares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy