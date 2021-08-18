Cancel
Quincy, IL

Blessing Hospital Reaches Settlement with Department of Justice

 7 days ago
The Department of Justice announced today (Tuesday) that it has reached a $2.82 million settlement with Blessing Hospital. The settlement resulted from a voluntary disclosure made by Blessing Hospital to the Department of Justice after identifying that certain cardiac procedures performed at Blessing resulted in an overpayment. The procedures at issue were performed by a physician formerly employed by a non-Blessing medical group in Quincy. The physician has not practiced in the Quincy area for the last three years.

