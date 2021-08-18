Blessing Hospital Reaches Settlement with Department of Justice

As COVID cases continue to increase in the Tri-State area, the CDC has broken down the highest counties in each state. Here's the results for Illinois and Missouri. Basically, EVERY county in Illinois is considered "High" levels of COVID transmission. There are only five counties that are considered "Substantial," and they are Carroll County, Jo Daviess County, Lee County, Putnam County, and Stark County. You can take a look at the CDC's breakdown of each county and state to keep updated on COVID cases. To keep track on the COVID cases in Illinois in our immediate area, you can see all that information on the Adams County Health Department's website. The site is updated daily.