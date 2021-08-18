Where does Missouri Rank for “Best States to Retire In” ?

It's time for us all to vent some frustration on what is quite possibly the WORST thing about living in the state of Illinois, the Tollways. I just got finished going to illinoistollway.com to pay $15 in missed tolls I went through driving from Quincy, Illinois to my parents house in Crystal Lake, Illinois and back. I want nothing more than to scream from a rooftop every time I have to pay the state of Illinois that toll money. Illinois has a lot of negatives going for it when it comes to living here, the political corruption, the bad weather, the extremely high gas tax, but honestly the tollways are the worst of the worst.