Where does Missouri Rank for “Best States to Retire In” ?

By Mark Hespen
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 6 days ago
The answer to the question "Where does Missouri rank for best states to retire in?" may actually drop your jaw, especially when compared to its neighbors Iowa, and Illinois. According to the website bankrate.com Missouri is one of the BEST states in the country to retire in. The site ranked the states on a number of different factors to determine if it was a good state to retire in, those factors are Affordability, Wellness, Culture, Weather, and Crime, all solid measures of what you are looking for in retirement (especially weather). So when you combine all those factors where does Missouri rank?

