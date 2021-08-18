Pokémon Legends: Arceus Showcases New Creatures, Combat, and Improved Visuals

In February, The Pokémon Company lifted the curtain on its upcoming projects to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The biggest reveals were obviously Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Since then, we haven’t received much other information for either of them beyond release dates. However, we will apparently be seeing more info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus “soon.” In an interview with GamesBeat, JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company International, discussed how they are celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. Smith briefly touched upon Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where he suggested that more info will be arriving soon: