Pokémon Legends: Arceus Showcases New Creatures, Combat, and Improved Visuals

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first fully open-world entry in the beloved series currently in development at Game Freak. That said, precious little information about how the game would actually play was revealed, and the game’s visuals and overall presentation weren’t overly impressive. Well, today during the latest Pokémon Presents stream, we got a much more in-depth look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the game is now looking much more promising with nicely sharpened-up graphics. You can check out the presentation for yourself, below.

