Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Festival In Focus: Why The Karlovy Vary Int’l Film Festival Remains A Top European Destination For Cinephiles & Global Talent

By Diana Lodderhose
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

It is said that with age comes wisdom and that adage feels strikingly true when it comes to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival . The prominent Central European event is the one of the world’s oldest film festivals, founded in July 1946, a month before Locarno launched its first festival and few months before the Cannes Film Festival unveiled its first edition in September that same year. Originally held in Mariánské Lázne, a neighboring Czech town, before it moved to Karlovy Vary in 1947, the now A-list festival was born out of a yearning to show that World War II had ended and healing could begin with culture.

This year, more than ever does that notion ring true as Karlovy Vary is set to unveil its 55th edition from August 20-28 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, from 1959 to 1993 Karlovy Vary alternated years with the Moscow Film Festival, as Soviet power over the region dictated there could only be one A-list festival for all socialist countries each year, so it had been a while since the niche fest has had to put a halt on the biggest annual event in the beautiful 13th Century spa town. This year’s event, albeit six weeks later than its usual early July slot, is forging ahead and festival organizers are ready to return to what they do best: providing a boutique festival experience for global cinephiles.

In the last few decades, Karlovy Vary has positioned itself as a ‘filmmakers’ festival’ championing choice European fare for industry professionals and the general public while also honoring top-notch talent. Its carefully designed programme has seen the likes of Jude Law and Cary Fukunaga make return appearances throughout the years as they’ve enjoyed the intimate event so much.

“I think we have a good reputation because we really care about the filmmakers,” says executive director Kryštof Mucha, who has been with Karlovy Vary since 1997. “It’s not just about having the premieres or that people are invited by the distributors or producers so they have to go and do marketing for their film. They have to decide for themselves if they want to come or not and once they are here, they understand that we care about them as filmmakers and that’s what makes us so unique.”

Indeed, A-listers such as Robert Redford, John Travolta, Mel Gibson, Robert De Niro, Terry Gilliam, Susan Sarandon, Julianne Moore and Oliver Stone have all attended the festival throughout the years, many recipients of its Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema Award.

This year, the festival is honoring Michael Caine with its Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema award and the Brit icon will touch down in the city to receive it. Caine will personally present the comedy drama Best Sellers , in which he portrays a cranky author who sets out on one final book tour.

Additionally, Karlovy Vary is paying tribute to Oscar-winning Czech filmmaker Jan Svěrák with its KVIFF President’s Award. Ethan Hawke will also be the recipient of a President’s Award this year. The fest is also honoring Johnny Depp this year, who will be in attendance with two films screening in the festival: Minimata , in which he stars and Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan , for which he has a producer credit. While the timing for Depp’s award could be considered questioning given the actor’s ongoing legal feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, Mucha is nonchalant about any criticism.

“The funny thing is that here in the Czech Republic, no one really had much of an idea that there was something around him and nobody really cares about his private life because with this we have no idea what is real and what is not real,” he says. “We adore him as a filmmaker, and we’ve been trying to invite him for years, so we’re really excited about it.”

Artistic director Karel Och adds: “We showed a lot of love to Julien Temple’s documentary A Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan because we are huge fans of the Pogues but also of Julien Temple. Johnny Depp is a producer on the film and being a long-time friend of Shane, he is one of the protagonists of the film and he is supporting the film. This is not about a celebrity coming into the festival to enjoy the red carpet but it’s a filmmaker who’s coming to support two of his recent films.”

As well as being a festival that can attract big talent, Karlovy Vary prides itself on nurturing its unique local audience. Students and locals from all over the region have historically touched down on the picturesque town nestled in a river valley to discover unique cinema from across the globe. Each year, some 130,000 tickets are sold to screenings and Mucha fondly recalls his first experience at the festival in 1996 when, as a paying audience member, he saw Trainspotting for the first time. It’s a feeling he’s keen for future young audiences to get a chance to experience.

“Thanks to our sponsors we try to keep the prices for the tickets very low so that it’s super available for students to get a pass to screenings,” he says. “That’s really important to us to keep this unique atmosphere. People come with a backpack, they sleep in tents – it’s like the film version of Woodstock for Eastern Europe.”

Och agrees, saying that the ecosystem the festival has created thoughout the years in bringing top tier talent and thought-provoking cinema to this unique public audience is paramount to what they do.

“The filmmakers always really enjoy our audience’s questions,” says Och. “Our audience has always been really amazing in that they react to the films in a very complex way.” This, he believes, derives from the region’s rich history and generationally, audiences now feel more emboldened to ask questions.

This year’s lineup boasts 27 world premieres, two international premieres and two European premieres spread across its two competition sections – the Crystal Globe Competition and the East of the West Competition – and the Special Screenings program. The festival will open with Zátopek , David Ondříček’s feature about runner Emil Zátopek, the four-time Olympic gold medalist who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in the Czech Republic’s history. Mucha is a producer on the film, a project he’s been working on for the last 12 years. It will premiere at the opening night gala at the festival’s Hotel Thermal, the nucleus for the event’s screenings and industry events.

Also screening this year is Boiling Point , the drama about a restaurant chef starring Stephen Graham while Law starrer The Nest will close the festival on August 28.

For the first time ever this year, documentaries will be incorporated into its two competition strands, which previously were only reserved for features. The festival’s retrospective will be dedicated to the work of The Film Foundation, the movie restoration and preservation organization set up by Martin Scorsese in 1990.

“Our lineup is so diverse this year,” says artistic director Karel Och. “We have all kinds of different dramas in the competition. There are big comedies, there’s a dystopian sci-fi – it’s a really, eclectic lineup. We tried to keep in mind the fact that people have been down and depressed for a year and we hope that at the end of each movie spectators will leave the cinema feeling some kind of catharsis with each film.”

He adds: “Obviously we can’t offer as much market potential as some of the other festivals. But we play to the cinephile because that’s something we know how to do and for some, it’s more important but at the same time projects do get sold after screenings. You never know. There are certain conditions in which we exist. We just try to push the boundaries.”

Covid-19 protocols have been put in place to make this year’s edition run smoothly, including a new wristband system. All admission to cinemas and festival venues will require a valid Covid-safe wristband confirming infection-free status. Cinemas will operate at full capacity during the event and, says Mucha, “there’s no room at the hotels,” indicative of what looks set to be a busy event.

The festival’s popular industry strand, Eastern Promises, was moved to an online version from July 28-August 12 this year after a successful online event last year, again another response to pandemic. More on that here.

This year, the festival has had a boost from a new strategic investor, Rockaway Capital. It’s been a welcome union, especially after Karlovy Vary missed a physical event last year. The two companies launched the KVIFF.TV film platform on June 2, at the start of the Pragueshorts Film Festival. The platform will feature exclusive news, live broadcasts, interviews and info throughout the festival this year and also will feature year-round art film program.

“Nothing has changed in terms of organizing the festival,” says Mucha. “But Rockaway’s involvement has given us a chance to do more things in terms of distribution and collaboration. It’s also very important to the city of Karlovy Vary and Eastern Europe as we hope to do more events in the city throughout the rest of the year, not just during the 10 days of our festival.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Shane Macgowan
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Julien Temple
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Film Festivals#Art Film#Documentary Film#Central European#Czech#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Second Major European Festival Honors Johnny Depp

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has become the second major European film festival to throw its support behind controversial actor Johnny Depp, announcing Tuesday that it will celebrate the Pirates of the Caribbean star at its 55th event this summer. Karlovy Vary said it would pay tribute to Depp’s “significant contributions to film” by welcoming the actor to the festival, which runs August 20-28, and would screen his two more recent productions: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan (2020), the Julien Temple-directed documentary about the Pogues frontman which Depp produced, and Andrew Levitas’ biopic Minamata (2020), a passion...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Karlovy Vary To Fete Johnny Depp & Michael Caine; Festival Reveals New Wristband System For All Guests

This year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Aug 20 -28) will honor actors Johnny Depp and Michael Caine, and director Jan Sverak. Depp, who is also set to be feted at San Sebastian this year, is set to attend the Czech festival which “will recognize and pay tribute to the acclaimed actor’s extensive career and lasting legacy on the film industry globally”. “We’re incredibly honored to welcome to the Festival an icon of the contemporary cinema,” said KVIFF’s executive director Krystof Mucha and the Festival’s artistic director Karel Och. “We’ve admired Mr. Depp for such a long time and are thrilled to...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Nest’ With Jude Law to Close Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has confirmed the first films for its 2021 program, unveiling on Tuesday that The Nest starring Jude Law will close the 55th edition of KVIFF on Aug. 28. Law stars as Rory, a once high-flying commodities broker in 1980s Reagan’s America who returns home after a career setback to live in an English country manor and has to decide what price he is prepared to pay to climb up in society. Carrie Coon and Oona Roche co-star in the drama from director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) The 55th KVIFF will kick off with...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Johnny Depp, Michael Caine to Be Honored by Karlovy Vary

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Aug. 20-28) will honor Michael Caine and Johnny Depp. Two time Oscar winner Caine is this year’s festival special guest and will be presented with a Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema at the festival’s opening ceremony. At the festival, Caine will personally present the comedy drama “Best Sellers” (2021), director Lina Roessler’s feature film debut in which he portrays a cranky old author who sets out on one final book tour. When he received his first Oscar for best supporting actor for “Hannah and Her Sisters,” it was his fourth nomination for...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Karlovy Vary Fest Comes Roaring Back

Bouncing back in live form after two cancellations caused by COVID safety measures last year, the 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival has kept its core values intact but with significant new formatting. KVIFF’s most radical departure from long tradition — ending its dedicated documentary section and blending non-fiction films into the Crystal Globe and East of the West competition sections — was “a serious decision, which took us a few years to make,” says artistic director Karel Och. But, he says, the fest is satisfied that the documentaries now being weighed by the two juries are worthy of...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films – Global Bulletin

FESTIVALS This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies. Jerusalem’s tribute will include eight films produced by the company, presented in 35mm. On Aug. 26, Tarantino will head a panel discussion about...
MoviesPopMatters

Venice Film Festival 2021: Films to Watch

After 2020’s low-key event due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s La Biennale returns in full force –and the lineup will have heads turning. The 78th edition of one of the world’s largest film festivals, running 1-11 September, will host the world premiere of 73 feature films, 18 shorts, and one television miniseries (HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage). As is customary for an event of this calibre, the competition and showcasing will be fierce, with many of the world’s most renowned auteurs vying for the Volpi Cup and/or early Oscars buzz.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Michael Caine to Receive Crystal Globe Award at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Michael Caine will receive the Crystal Globe Award for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema at the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday. Caine will receive the award, the festival’s highest honor, at the Karlovy Vary’s opening ceremony on Aug. 20. He will also present the film “Best Sellers,” the directorial debut of Lina Roessler, in which he plays an author embarking on one final book tour.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sarajevo Film Festival Brings Buzz and Rising Talents Back to the Balkans’ Biggest Industry Event

For an industry struggling to regain its footing after the disruptions of the pandemic year, amid ongoing fears surrounding the lethal Delta variant and uncertainty about the months ahead, few sights this summer will be as welcome to festival regulars as the buzzy terrace of Sarajevo’s Hotel Europe, the de facto hub of industry events during the Sarajevo Film Festival. Having survived two World Wars and the shelling that devastated much of the city in the 1990s, the historic hotel is a fitting symbol of the grit and resilience that have propelled the Bosnian fest forward for more than 25 years....
MoviesRoger Ebert

A Preview of the 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

I’ve never been to the Czech Republic. I know it from the rich and voluptuous cinema her people started producing in the '60s, though obviously I was late to the game in a hundred ways. Jan Kříženecký started making documentaries about Prague about two years after the Lumière brothers and Georges Méliès first defined the split between realism and expressionism and the country’s had many names and a rich cinematic tradition ever since. The Czech new wave period in the late '60s not only reintroduced a host of old school directors to the wider world (like František Vláčil, director of consensus Czech masterpiece “Marketa Lazarová” and Otakar Vávra, director of the haunting “Witchhammer,” perhaps THE defining post-Prague Spring movie) but also a new generation of geniuses. Miloš Forman, Věra Chytilová, Jiří Menzel, and Jan Němec took the world by storm but those who didn’t leave for greener pastures stayed part of regional cinematic history. Film scholarship remains patchy on the contributions of Czech filmmakers to the wider world. I’ve been beguiled not just by the grammatical innovations of Czech filmmakers, still being copied today, but also by the way the country appears though their art. A forbidding, beautiful place at the center of European history, eroded by the cruelty of time and the ruling classes; still unchanged in its exquisite landscapes and baroque architecture and streets. Or anyway ... that’s the story the pictures tell.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Festival In Focus: How Karlovy Vary’s Eastern Promises Industry Strand Has Been An “Incubator” For Regional Filmmakers

While the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival prides itself on showcasing choice European fare to global cinephiles, the last six years has seen the festival build its industry strand into one of the most attractive places in Central Europe to source regional talent. Dubbed Eastern Promises and steered by respected Head of Film Industry Office Hugo Rosák, the popular program promotes promising filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East and connects them with distributors, sales agents, producers and festival programmers. In addition to a busy schedule of workshops and panels, the main goal of the event is to...
MoviesSFGate

Karlovy Vary Provides Czech and Slovak Films With a Springboard Into World Market

Opening night premiere honors at Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival this year go to Special Screenings film “Zatopek,” David Ondricek’s stirring drama chronicling the remarkable life of four-time Olympic gold-winning runner Emil Zatopek. The choice is fitting after a marathon year of challenges for local filmmakers, who, like the supremely focused and resourceful Czech athlete, have now crossed the finish line with 14 works that offer a rich sampling of ideas and insights.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Great Freedom’ wins top prize at Sarajevo Film Festival

Sebastian Miese’s Austrian-German drama Great Freedom has won the Sarajevo Film Festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo for best feature film. The 2021 winners were announced at an awards ceremony last night (August 20). The film received its world premiere at Cannes last month, where it played in Un Certain Regard and won the jury prize.
Screendaily

‘​Runner’: Karlovy Vary Review

Andrius Blazevicius’ semi-sequel to The Saint delivers ”a kinetic, pummelling experience”. Dir: Andrius Blazevicius. Lithuania 2021. 87 mins. Five years after his dour, religion-themed debut The Saint, Lithuanian writer-director Andrius Blazevicius delivers a stirring semi-sequel with the much more propulsive Runner. Built squarely around a punishingly physical performance by newcomer Zygimante Elena Jakstaite — playing a stressed-out young woman frantically tracking her mentally-unstable boyfriend around the streets of Vilnius — it’s a kinetic, pummelling experience which rewards resilient viewers.
MoviesScreendaily

“We’re hybrid for good”: How smaller European film festivals are adapting for the future

International film festivals have faced unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions during the global pandemic, with smaller European festivals among them. Organisers have spent the past 18 months having to decide whether to cancel or postpone and then weigh up the pros and cons of staging their festival in-person; with online elements; or to opt for a totally virtual event.
Moviesimdb.com

Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ To Close BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

BFI London Film Festival (Lff) will host the European premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” for its closing ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. Coen is scheduled to attend. The festival will also host simultaneous preview screenings of the film at Lff partner venues across the U.K. Previously, the festival has announced that its opening night film will be Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” to screen at its American Express Headline Gala. The 65th BFI Lff will run Oct.
Moviesidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ from Joel Coen, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will close out the 65th BFI London Film Festival

In May of this year, it was confirmed that Apple TV+ had secured the premiere for the upcoming drama The Drama of Macbeth from director and writer Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men, Hail, Caesar!), based on the original play written by William Shakespeare. At the time, Apple confirmed that it was once again tapping into its partnership with production outfit A24 to bring the film to not only the small screen via Apple TV+, but also some big screens, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy