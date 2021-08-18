You Should Monitor Your Wine Intake If You Suffer From This Medical Condition

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.