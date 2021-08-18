Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Helen C. Knepper

buffalobulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Reverend Dr. Helen C. Knepper, 79-year-old Sheridan resident who passed away Aug. 8 at her home in Sheridan will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan with Pastor Jim Barth officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 1 until 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and at the Methodist Church in Sheridan from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday. Donations in Helen’s memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.

www.buffalobulletin.com

