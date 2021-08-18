When art meets the Armed Forces: The dangerous propaganda of World War II

SACRAMENTO — The California Museum hosts an encore presentation of “Gambatte! Legacy of an Enduring Spirit,” now through Sunday Nov. 7, 2021. First presented in 2015, the traveling exhibition features contemporary images taken by photojournalist Paul Kitagaki, Jr., echoing historic images by U.S. War Relocation Authority photographers who documented the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Updated and expanded for 2021, “Gambatte” returns with 30 new photographs, audio interviews with some of the subjects and a behind-the-scenes video, highlighting the resilience of Japanese Americans who persevered over their mass incarceration during WWII. Additionally, the first-ever public display of artifacts from Kitagaki’s family’s incarceration at the Topaz War Relocation Center provides new insights into his personal connections to his work exploring the Japanese concept of “gambatte” (to triumph over adversity).