‘The Protégé’ Star Maggie Q on Kicking Michael Keaton’s Ass and Playing a Vietnamese Action Hero [Interview]

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Q started her career as a protégé of sorts: while modeling in Hong Kong, she was handpicked by Jackie Chan as the next martial arts action star. She wowed the international superstar in Hong Kong action films like Gen-Y Cops, landing her roles in Rush Hour 2 and Mission: Impossible III. But apart from a leading role in the CW TV series Nikita, Maggie Q never got the shine that Chan may have thought she deserved.

www.slashfilm.com

