Pahrump, NV

Diesel Tax Workshops slated for next week in Amargosa, Beatty and Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
pvtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnytime the idea of imposing a new tax is broached, such proposals undoubtedly catch the attention of many and members of the public often have plenty to say on the topic. With Nye County now proposing to establish a brand new local diesel tax, officials have been hosting a series of diesel tax workshops throughout the county over the past few weeks, giving residents the opportunity to chime in with their opinions. Those workshops are set to continue next week in the communities of Amargosa and Beatty. In addition, with the Pahrump Valley the largest population center in the county, a second diesel tax workshop is also scheduled for the Pahrump area and anyone interested in airing their thoughts on the concept of instituting a new tax on diesel fuel purchases made in Nye County is encouraged to head out to one of these workshops in the coming week.

pvtimes.com

