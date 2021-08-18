Litchfield County estate with pistol range, indoor pool and tanning bed listed for $5.5M

The main house on the property on 93 Amenia Union Road in Sharon was built in the 1800s, but beyond the period details and vintage façade are a host of modern features. Listed for $5.5 million, the 12,759 square-foot estate has nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms, according to the listing, and has a “selection of newer buildings and barns” on its nearly 24 acres of land. Compared to other available listings in Sharon, the Amenia Union Road home is notable for more than just its structure — its price tag makes it the most expensive listing currently on the market in town, with the second highest being a plot of 242 acres of land for $5.3 million.