Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Festival In Focus: How Karlovy Vary’s Eastern Promises Industry Strand Has Been An “Incubator” For Regional Filmmakers

By Diana Lodderhose
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

While the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival prides itself on showcasing choice European fare to global cinephiles, the last six years has seen the festival build its industry strand into one of the most attractive places in Central Europe to source regional talent. Dubbed Eastern Promises and steered by respected Head of Film Industry Office Hugo Rosák, the popular program promotes promising filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East and connects them with distributors, sales agents, producers and festival programmers.

In addition to a busy schedule of workshops and panels, the main goal of the event is to showcase carefully selected projects at various stages of development through its three works in progress programs: Works In Progress; Works In Development – Feature Launch; and First Cut+. Projects all compete for various prizes throughout the event.

“When we started Eastern Promises we always wanted to be a kind of incubator to introduce unfinished work to industry professionals,” Rosák tells Deadline . “Filmmakers in Central and Eastern Europe have never really been so used to this idea of pitching their work and introducing it or coming together and looking for co-productions. So, I think this is where we realized it would be good in some way to try and imbue this ourselves.”

This year, because of Covid-19, Eastern Promises was held online for the second year in a row, this year just ahead of the festival from July 28 – August 12. A selection of 29 film projects were showcased across various programs in a neatly packaged, state-of-the-art online forum. KVIFF partnered with a Google platform that allowed interaction and enabled attendees to watch different projects and different pitches at various stages as well as arrange one-to-one meetings.

“It was important for us this year to continue our mission to bring quality projects from the region and present them to buyers and producers who can bring them closer to distribution,” Rosák says. “When we were discussing what to do in terms of the industry lineup earlier this year, there was still a very unclear situation on whether people would be able to travel or not so we decided to do it online before the festival and we could adjust the schedule accordingly. I was anticipating that there might have been a little bit of fatigue when it came to online forums this year, but the reality was people really responded. Plus, it’s fun to watch for people because it gives them a nice overview of what’s cooking up in Central and Eastern Europe.”

This year a raft of diverse and personal stories won awards in the Eastern Promises strand. Documentaries were allowed to compete against feature films for the first time this year, a new approach that mirrors the festival’s rejig of its main competition. “Both categories, despite their differences, possess the same artistic value,” says Rosák.

Among the winners this year were Czech title Head Nurse , directed by Jan Vejnar and produced by Kamila Dohnalová, which was awarded the Works In Development – Feature Launch KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award worth €10,000 ($11,773) for further development. Story looks at different characters and situations encountered by the head nurse at a Czech hospital. Iranian-French co-production An Owl, A Garden And The Writer , an intimate portrait from director Sara Dolatabada of her novelist father Mahmoud Dowlatabadi, nabbed the Works In Progress Post-Production award while Michal Blaško’s Slovakia-Czech-German title Victim collected the Works In Progress TRT Award worth €5,000 ($5,886).

Its First Cut+ program, launched in 2020 to boost the marketability of feature films that participated in its First Cut Lab, lauded two films this year: Polish prisoner story The Hatcher , from Grzegorz Molda and Swiss-German love story A Piece Of Sky by Michael Koch.

“It’s been great to see this year how everyone has started to focus on production without being too afraid of it,” says Rosák. “The young producers are excited at the moment and they are seeing a lot of great opportunities for sharing and collaborating with producers around Europe. For many years, especially in the Czech Republic, a lot of young filmmakers have been sitting around and waiting until they do that huge film. But we’ve been trying to shift that perspective a little and encourage them to just continue making art and continue making films.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Eastern Promises#European#First Cut#Rejig#Czech#Iranian French#Slovakia Czech German#First Cut Lab#Polish#Swiss German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Karlovy Vary Fest Comes Roaring Back

Bouncing back in live form after two cancellations caused by COVID safety measures last year, the 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival has kept its core values intact but with significant new formatting. KVIFF’s most radical departure from long tradition — ending its dedicated documentary section and...
MoviesSFGate

Karlovy Vary Provides Czech and Slovak Films With a Springboard Into World Market

Opening night premiere honors at Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival this year go to Special Screenings film “Zatopek,” David Ondricek’s stirring drama chronicling the remarkable life of four-time Olympic gold-winning runner Emil Zatopek. The choice is fitting after a marathon year of challenges for local filmmakers, who, like the supremely focused and resourceful Czech athlete, have now crossed the finish line with 14 works that offer a rich sampling of ideas and insights.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Festival In Focus: Why The Karlovy Vary Int’l Film Festival Remains A Top European Destination For Cinephiles & Global Talent

It is said that with age comes wisdom and that adage feels strikingly true when it comes to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The prominent Central European event is the one of the world’s oldest film festivals, founded in July 1946, a month before Locarno launched its first festival and few months before the Cannes Film Festival unveiled its first edition in September that same year. Originally held in Mariánské Lázne, a neighboring Czech town, before it moved to Karlovy Vary in 1947, the now A-list festival was born out of a yearning to show that World War II...
seattlepi.com

Michael Caine Honored at Opening of Fully-Live Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival returned to life in a fully live format Friday after a year-long COVID-forced break, with its traditional rousing dance numbers and a lifetime achievement Crystal Globe for Michael Caine. The versatile two-time Oscar winner prompted his third standing ovation from...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bird Atlas’: Karlovy Vary Review

An ageing, ailing captain of industry gets some fowl news in this delighful, deadpan Czech drama. Dir: Olmo Omerzu . Czech Republic/Slovenia/Slovakia. 2021. 92 mins. Prague-based Olmo Omerzu confirms his lofty perch among Central Europe’s younger writer-directors with his absorbingly twisty and likeably quirky third feature Bird Atlas. Chronicling the familial, financial and emotional travails of an ageing, ailing businessman who learns that a trusted employee has been feathering their own nest, it plays like a delightful and deadpan Czech counterpart of HBO smash Succession.
Middlebury, VTRutland Herald

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival: It’s back, in person and connecting

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, after a virtual year due to the COVID-19, is back with its seventh edition, Aug. 25-29, celebrating first and second-time filmmakers from around the world. More than 120 films will be screened in-person at Town Hall Theater, the Marquis Theatre, Swift House Inn and Middlebury College’s Robison Hall in the Mahaney Center, plus filmmaker discussions, social events and more throughout the festival.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Closing London Film Fest; Disabled UK TV Workers Face “Consistent Difficulties” – Global Briefs

London Film Festival Closing FIlm The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s retelling of the Shakespeare tale starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will close this year’s BFI London Film Festival. The pic will have its European premiere at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on October 17, with Coen expected to attend. It will also screen at partner venues across the UK. The movie is produced by Apple Original Films and A24. Damming UK Disability Report Disabled workers in British television are facing a “deeply damaging and inflexible workplace culture”, according to a new report released by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cineworld Boss Mooky Greidinger On Why Extended Regal Cinemas Closure Was Right Decision & How Exhibition Will Survive – CinemaCon

Covid, vax cards, dynamic windows — whatever you throw out at exhibition boss Mooky Greidinger and his No. 2 global theatrical circuit, Cineworld, which includes Regal in the U.S., he’s determined that the big screen experience will prevail. We talk with him today on the first day of CinemaCon about the various hurdles facing domestic movie theaters as the motion picture industry struggles to come out of this pandemic. DEADLINE: Regal didn’t play Paw Patrol this weekend. Is that because it went day-and-date domestically? How far are you willing to bend for day-and-date releases going forward? You are a big supporter...
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

“We Edited the Film in a Sort of Circle – Without the Credits It Could Even Be Played in a Loop”: Tea Lukač on Her Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Debut Roots

Premiering in the East of the West Competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (August 20-28), Roots is an unexpected documentary gem from filmmaker and video artist Tea Lukač. Through striking cinematography and the simplest of concepts the Serbian director takes us on a journey to present-day Dvor, the Croatian town that Lukač and her family fled when war came and she was just six years old. Intriguingly, we get to know the rural locale not through travelogue but through the back seat of a moving car, where seven distinct stories unfold via passengers of ascending age. Costumed kiddies debate the merits of carnival treats. A loquacious old veteran attests to the superhuman immunity he gained after surviving a hornet attack. And dividing these delightfully surprising scenes are arresting images of a vast forest, one which has steadfastly weathered storms and war and now perhaps nuclear waste – its final story yet to be told.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Edinburgh Film Festival's Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

Since 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors.
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

Toronto Film Festival Announces Covid Vaccination/Testing Requirements For Attendees

Less that a month before the Toronto International Film Festival is set to take place, organizers announced new Covid-19 prevention measures on Twitter. The requirements apply to attendees, staff and visitors. “Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue,” according to the statement. Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival - Press Release

KARLOVY VARY FILM FESTIVAL TO HONOR TWO-TIME OSCAR WINNER MICHAEL CAINE. This year’s special guest of the 55th Karlovy Vary IFF will be British actor and winner of two Oscars, the European Film Awards, and more than forty other commendations Sir Michael Caine. At the festival’s opening ceremony, Caine will be presented with a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.
U.K.EDMTunes

UK Has Its Own “Fyre Festival” After Metrofest Attendees Left Stranded

The infamous Fyre Festival is back again, well kind of. Britain had a disastrous music festival this past weekend. And when I say music festival, it was more just people gathered in one place with little music. Metrofest was promised to be the “first-ever festival dedicated to R&B and Hip Hop culture.” The scene’s most “iconic figures” would be in North London.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Karlovy Vary-Bound ‘Runner,’ Starring Shooting Star Zygimante Elena Jakstaite, Boarded by Alief (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales agency Alief has come on board “Runner,” directed by Andrius Blaževičius, which world premieres in the East of the West Competition at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. The film stars Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė, who was selected for Shooting Stars, European Film Promotion’s prestigious program for rising European actors, at this year’s Berlinale. Commenting on her performance, the Shooting Star jury said: “Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė proves a force of nature, full of passion and raw energy that virtually leaps off the screen.” The film centers on Marija (Jakštaitė), who learns that her boyfriend has had another of his psychotic episodes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy