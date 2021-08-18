Metro Conference West football preview: Edgewater motivated for more success, as are Apopka, DP, West Orange

Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter (4) eludes Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas defender Jaydon Hood (32) in last year's FHSAA Class 7A state championship game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Aquinas prevailed 31-21. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Coming up short in FHSAA state championship-game appearances each of the past two years continues to fuel Edgewater.

The Eagles narrowly lost to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 31-21 in Tallahassee in 2020 after previously falling short against the Raiders 28-23 in a 2019 state final.

“You’ve got to keep on pushing because you can’t try to fix the things that happened last year,” Edgewater senior offensive tackle Shaheem Hill said in the preseason. “I don’t think about it negatively because I did all I could do, but it just makes me want to get better. It’s more of a motivation now.”

Senior Dante Finley joins Hill in serving as the primary pieces on an offensive line tasked with opening holes for versatile senior athlete Jeremiah Connelly and junior running back Cedric Baxter. Quarterback Tyler Wesley is a senior transfer from Tohopekaliga. Seniors Winston Griffin and Donovan Smith lead the way along the defensive line.

The Eagles are matched in a Class 7A district with Wekiva, led by first-year head coach Jeremiah Schwartz-Rodriguez, along with Clermont East Ridge, Davenport Ridge Community and Winter Haven.

Apopka has made deep runs in the 8A playoffs each of the past two years only to see those seasons also end in agonizing defeats.

The Blue Darter lost 21-20 in the final moments vs. Miami Columbus in the 2019 state championship game. They then fell 28-24 vs. eventual champion Sanford Seminole in the semifinal round last fall.

“The seniors now know that it takes only one play to change the whole season,” said Apopka cornerback Nikai Martinez. “We’ve been showing the younger guys that every moment counts. Every practice counts.”

Former Seminole wide receiver Andrew McClain takes over at quarterback for the Blue Darters, who return 15 starters in all. Senior tackle Dyson Hurlburt leads an experienced offensive line that was looking to fill a void at center in the preseason.

Athletic junior defensive end Kaven Call, a three-year starter, leads a strong front seven that’s added new pieces in the secondary to complement the experience of Martinez.

The Blue Darters face off this fall against talented defensive players at Evans and Ocoee in a district that also includes rival Lake Brantley and Ocala West Port.

Former NFL player Kenard Lang, an Evans graduate, takes over as head coach for his alma mater. The Trojans, who return four starters each on offense and defense, enter the year young and inexperienced.

Senior safety Markeith Williams is one of several players who will rarely leave the field while playing both sides of the ball, including senior receiver/safety Felix Barrington.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Lang said of the district schedule. “But the good thing about it is that the kids are up for it.”

Ocoee senior defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is hopeful the Knights can improve on a year ago when the team narrowly missed out on upsets of Apopka and Lake Mary and recorded early-season wins vs. Wekiva and Evans.

“We have a great mindset and have been sticking together and bonding like a brotherhood, and that’s really what’s going to get us where we need to get,” Phillips said.

Familiar foes Dr. Phillips, West Orange, Olympia and Windermere High have been slotted together in one of the area’s toughest districts that includes 8A state runner-up Kissimmee Osceola and Celebration.

DP has won 49 consecutive district games since 2008.

While notable senior transfers for the Panthers include dual-threat quarterback Curtis Argroves from Lyman and linebacker DeMario Tolan from Tohopekaliga, look for a handful of home-grown DP players to make an impact while stepping into starting roles.

“What stands out about this team is that there’s a bunch of guys who have been around and have went deep into the playoffs [in previous years],” DP senior defensive back Kameryn Metcalf said. “We know what it takes, and we can show the younger guys what we have to do get us back there, and ultimately all the way to states.”

West Orange will benefit from an influx of transfers under second-year head coach Mike Granato as it looks to build on a turnaround season in 2020.

Defensive ends Eddie Kelly (Jones) and Brendan Flakes (Lake Minneola) strengthen a unit that replaces its entire linebacker corps and returns just three starters, including defensive back and special-teams returner Matthew McDoom.

“The guys that have come over from other programs have brought a great attitude and they’ve bought into the philosophy of how we do things here since day one,” Granato said.

The Warriors return three-year starting quarterback Tyler Huff, who will team again with standout senior receiver Jayden Gibson and benefit from the addition of Asaad Waseem (Wekiva) and Rocky Rudolph (Apopka).

Olympia returns six starters on each side of the ball and the first senior class for head coach Travis Gabriel, who took over in 2018. That group is highlighted by the duo of quarterback CJ Brooks and receiver Victor Jones Jr.

“We really want to be a contender this year,” Jones said. “In years past we’ve had some guys that doubted their ability, but now that we’ve had a playoff experience [last year] and won some games, we’ve bonded and gotten more confident in each other.”

Windermere, which returns nine starters, has turned to sophomore Aaron Reabe at quarterback. Reabe played along the defensive line last year as a freshman for a team that was undersized.

New schools Horizon and Lake Buena Vista, which opened this fall without seniors, will compete in a 5A district with Eustis, Mount Dora, Tavares. Horizon opened in relief of Windermere. LBV will alleviate overcrowding at both Dr. Phillips and Freedom.

Metro Conference West

Orange County West public school teams at a glance:

Apopka Blue Darters

Coach: Jeff Rolson (3rd year, 20-6; 63-33 Florida career, eight seasons).

2020: 8-4, 8A state semifinals.

Dr. Phillips Panthers

Coach: Rodney Wells (11th year, 101-25).

2020: 5-2, 8A play-in game.

Edgewater Eagles

Coach: Cameron Duke (5th year, 41-10; 55-25 career, seven seasons).

2020: 7-3, 7A state runners-up.

Evans Trojans

Coach: Kenard Lang (1st year, 0-0; 52-44 career, nine seasons).

2020: 2-5, 8A play-in game.

Horizon Hawks

Coach: Dennis Thomas (1st year, 0-0; 27-44 career, seven seasons).

2020: N/A.

Lake Buena Vista Vipers

Coach: Joe Rienzi (1st year, 0-0).

2020: N/A.

Ocoee Knights

Coach: Aaron Sheppard (4th year, 14-16; 23-26 career, five seasons).

2020: 4-5, 8A play-in game.

Olympia Titans

Coach: Travis Gabriel (4th year, 12-17).

2020: 5-4, 8A region quarterfinals.

Wekiva Mustangs

Coach: Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz (1st year, 0-0).

2020: 6-4, 7A region semifinals.

West Orange Warriors

Coach: Mike Granato (2nd year, 6-4).

2020: 6-4, 8A region semifinals.

Windermere Wolverines

Coach: Eric Olson (1st year, 0-0).

2020: 2-7, 8A region quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .