Justin Fields will sit out Bears practice due to groin injury; QB may not play in next preseason game

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same day they confirmed rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo surgery that'll sideline him for much, if not all, of the 2021 season, the Bears also revealed that fellow rookie Justin Fields will be held out of upcoming practice due to a groin injury. Coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday that the first-round quarterback would be "pulled back" while recovering from the injury. He also didn't confirm whether Fields will be available for Saturday's second preseason game, even though that's the plan, saying the Bears will be "extremely conservative" in returning the QB to action.

