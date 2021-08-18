Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverhead County, MT

Alder Creek, Christensen fire evacuation notices lifted

By MTN News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcfbS_0bVGSnim00

According to Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft, the evacuation notices around the Alder Creek and Christensen fire have been rescinded due to weather and containment lines.

Based on information received from the Southeast Blue Team, it has been decided that all evacuation notices around the Alder Creek and Christensen fire be rescinded. Containment lines and weather conditions are favorable for this decision. Although the imminent threat in the area has been reduced, residents in the vicinity of the Alder Creek and Christensen fires are urged to remain vigilant to the ever-changing conditions of these fires.

This change in evacuations will go into effect at 8 am on August 18, 2021.

In the press release, Craft reminded residents that Beaverhead County is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. Fire is only allowed using devices with an on/off switch that uses LPG fuels, in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials are allowed. Smoking in a vehicle, in a building, or in a 3-feet diameter area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Only operate motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

"We are just moving into our fire season, please be careful with any activity that could produce a spark or fire," Craft said in the release.

The Christensen Fire started on July 16, 2021 approximately 12 miles West of Wise River, Montana. Located on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the cause of the Christensen Fire has not been determined. The fire terrain is made up of forest timber with 2 feet high underbrush and heavy fuel loads of dead and down Lodgepole Pine. The surrounding valleys are characterized by short sage and grass mix. It is currently listed at 10,846 acres.

The Alder Creek Fire started on July 8, 2021 approximately 7 miles West of Wise River, Montana, in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The cause of the Alder Creek Fire has not been determined. The fire terrain is made up of forest timber with underbrush and heavy fuel loads of dead and down Lodgepole Pine. The surrounding valleys are characterized by short sage and grass mix. Fire crews are concentrating their efforts on constructing indirect containment lines, while providing structure protection on existing cabins and sites along the Wise River and Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. It is currently listed at 13,462 acres.

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wise River, MT
State
Montana State
City
Alder, MT
County
Beaverhead County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Cars
Local
Montana Government
Beaverhead County, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Weather#The Southeast Blue Team#Lpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Gallatin County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

64th COVID-19 related death confirmed in Gallatin County

The Gallatin City-County Health Department is reporting an additional COVID-19 death. A man in his 60s passed away at a hospital the week of August 15. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate Thursday that attributed his death to COVID-19, according to a news release.
Rosebud County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Rosebud County rancher regroups after losing crops to wildfire

In the last few weeks, wildfires have destroyed dozens of ranches in southeast Montana, but few have had it worse than Rosebud County rancher Clint McRae. Just days ago, the Richard Spring fire destroyed three-quarters of McRae’s stockpiled hay, along with everything he was growing, and some grass that his 400 head of cattle could graze on.
Montana StatePosted by
Q2 News

Billings police become latest in Montana to equip officers with body cameras

BILLINGS –In recent years, there’s been a national push to arm police officers across the country with body cameras to record accountability. The Billings Police Department has become the latest agency in Montana to equip officers with body cameras. It's something officials say they’ve wanted to do for years but just didn’t have the storage capacity and technology.
Hardin, MTPosted by
Q2 News

New report details investigation into death of Crow woman

Nearly two years after the body of a Crow Tribal woman was found face down in the back yard of a Hardin home, the Big Horn County Attorney has issued a public report to assure the community the death of 18-year-old Kaysera Stops At Pretty Places is not forgotten and is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy