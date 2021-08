Driving Nissan's redesigned midsize pickup will remind you of the old model—but mostly in good ways. Even in the last-gen Nissan Frontier's later years, owners stayed loyal to their trucks, praising its reliability, small dimensions, and old-school driving dynamics. Eventually, though, these stopped being enough to make up for just how dated the Frontier had become. Nissan needed a redesign, but without much cash on hand it couldn't start from the ground up. What it aimed to do instead was extensively reengineer the Frontier with the goal of bringing it up to date, but without losing the traits that made the old one age well. Against all odds—at least from what I could tell over a couple of days of testing in the Colorado Rockies last month—Nissan has succeeded with the 2022 Nissan Frontier.