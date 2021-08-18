Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DeSantis announces 3 proposals to recruit new and out-of-state law enforcement

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfrhf_0bVGSWfJ00

Governor Ron DeSantis announced three new policy proposals to help recruit new, out-of-state law enforcement officers for local and state law enforcement agencies.

DeSantis made the announcement at the 2021 Biennial National Conference & Expo hosted by the National Fraternal Order of Police.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW:

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the honorable work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” said DeSantis. “That’s why today, I am proud to announce new initiatives to recruit and reward brave, high-quality law enforcement officers in Florida that I will be including in my legislative priorities for our upcoming legislative session, including $5,000 signing bonuses.”

The three proposals provide state resources to recruit law enforcement officers through three separate programs:

  • New officer signing bonuses;
  • Academy scholarship program; and
  • Out-of-state relocation support.

New Officer Signing Bonuses will provide a one-time $5,000 payment to law enforcement officers who are new to the profession in Florida. These bonuses will be eligible to individuals with no prior employment in this state as a sworn law enforcement officers, corrections officers or other institutional security officers. Additionally, the funds are to be repaid to the state if the officer leaves their role prior to 1-year of continuous service.

The Academy Scholarship Program , created through the Department of Education, will provide additional resources for law enforcement academy enrollees. The scholarships will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and will cover two different tracks for trainees:

  • For students who are ineligible to receive other states financial assistance through a state college or technical center law enforcement program, the scholarship will cover the cost of tuition and fees for the program at a state college or technical center; and,
  • For students who are attending a private academy, the scholarship will cover the cost associated with the training program at an amount equivalent to the average tuition and fees that would be associated with a public law enforcement training program.

Trainees who are sponsored by a law enforcement agency that covers the cost of academy training are ineligible to receive the scholarship.

DeSantis said Florida will provide the State Officer Certification Exam free of charge to law enforcement officers relocating to Florida.

He also said the state will cover the cost of any necessary Equivalency Training Programs for law enforcement officers relocating to Florida, up to a maximum of $1,000 per officer.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#State Law#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationclick orlando

Judge says lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ school mask ban can move forward

A judge determined Thursday a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask ban for schools filed by Florida parents can move forward. During a more than three-hour hearing held over Zoom with eight attorneys -- two representing the state and six representing 27 Florida families -- presented their case to Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, who oversees the Second Circuit Court in Florida.
Missouri StateQuad-Cities Times

Editorial: New Missouri law hurting law enforcement

A radical new Missouri law declaring federal firearms restrictions unenforceable in the state isn’t even in effect yet, and already it’s hampering efforts to confront gun violence. The law, passed this year by state Republicans and set to go into effect Aug. 28, will fine any Missouri law enforcement agency that enforces federal gun laws.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Florida Board of Education to Have Emergency Meeting on Defiant School Districts

The Florida Board of Education is scheduling an emergency meeting on August 17 to discuss Alachua and Broward school districts regarding their mask mandates which go against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates. Earlier in the week, withholding salaries was a possible ramification, but after DeSantis and...
Educationmediaite.com

MSNBC Analyst Rips Gov. DeSantis For Covid School Policies: If He Were a ‘Foreign’ Governor, He’d Face Charges ‘At the Hague’

MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Saturday for his Covid-19 education policies, including threatening to withhold the salaries of school officials who implement a mask mandate — despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Threatens to Withhold Superintendent Salaries Over School Mask Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ office released a statement claiming that the state’s education board could withhold superintendents’ salaries if their school districts defy his mask mandate ban, CBS4 Miami reports. “For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law,” wrote DeSantis’ office.
EducationNews4Jax.com

Legality Of DeSantis Defunding Schools Due To Mask Mandates

Under Florida law, students are entitled to safe schools and six attorneys feel that is being threatened amid a spread of the Delta variant and an Executive Order for Governor Ron DeSantis banning school mask mandates. Governor DeSantis said that schools with mandates will lose state funding.
Public HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy