Sen. James Lankford, former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo to host two events in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is hosting two campaign events with former President Donald Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo is endorsing Sen. Lankford in his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate. The first joint event is a forum being hosted at the University of Tulsa's Performance Center on Wednesday.

Later, Sen. Lankford and Pompeo will host their second forum of the day at Oklahoma Christian University's Baugh Auditorium, starting at 4 p.m.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --