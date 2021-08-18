Cancel
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man shot in Fort Lauderdale gets to hospital in bullet-riddled car, police say

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

A man showed up at Broward Health Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound in his abdomen and bullet holes in his car, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The man arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and was rushed into surgery.

His car was found parked in front of the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard , between NE 14th Avenue and NE 11th Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

Police spoke with the victim, but were able to get only a few details before he was taken for surgery.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Comments / 2

 

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
