Man shot in Fort Lauderdale gets to hospital in bullet-riddled car, police say

A man showed up at Broward Health Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound in his abdomen and bullet holes in his car, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The man arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and was rushed into surgery.

His car was found parked in front of the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard , between NE 14th Avenue and NE 11th Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

Police spoke with the victim, but were able to get only a few details before he was taken for surgery.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.