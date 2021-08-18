Cancel
Politics

Whitmer to OK letting drunken drivers try to clear record

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
Michigan legislators have voted to let an estimated 200,000 one-time drunken drivers seek to set aside their conviction, finalizing expungement bills that will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The legislation received wide bipartisan support Tuesday in the state House. It would lift a prohibition barring DUI offenders from clearing their record.

To be eligible, they could have only one offense and it could not have caused another person’s death or injury.

They would have to wait at least five years after their probationary term to apply. A judge would review any request and made a decision.

