Connecticut Department of Public Health Issues Health Alert: Fairfield County Now Upgraded To The “High Transmission” Category. The Centers for Disease Control has now placed Fairfield County in the “High Transmission” category of COVID-19. Fairfield is the fifth county in the state to be upgraded to the High Transmission category. New Haven, Hartford, New London, and Middlesex Counties also are listed as High Transmission—the other three Connecticut counties are still classified by the CDC as being in the “Substantial Transmission” category.