Former Cleveland Congresswoman Mary Rose Oakar endorses Dennis Kucinich in Cleveland mayoral race

As Cleveland's upcoming 2021 mayoral election approaches, the endorsements keep pouring in. On Wednesday, former Cleveland Congresswoman Mary Rose Oakar announced that she will be endorsing Dennis Kucinich in the race, with an official announcement coming at Cleveland's West Side Market at 12 p.m.

In addition to her eight terms in Congress, Oakar previously served on the Cleveland City Council, in the Ohio House of Representatives and on the State Board of Education. In 1977, she became the first Democratic woman from Ohio to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Like Oakar, Kucinich previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Ohio's 10th district from 1997-2013. Prior to his time in Congress, he spent time in the Ohio Senate (1995-1997) and as Cleveland's Mayor from 1977-1979.

Earlier this year, the 74-year-old Kucinich announced his intentions to once again run for mayor in Cleveland , nearly 42 years after losing his bid for re-election to Republican candidate George Voinovich. When he was elected as Cleveland's Mayor at the age of 31, he became the youngest person to lead a major American city, earning him the nickname “Boy Mayor.”

In entering this year's mayoral race, Kucinich joins a crowded field vying to succeed Frank Jackson, who announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking a fifth term . Other candidates to have declared ahead of the Sept. 14 primary include nonprofit executive Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones, Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, former City Councilman Zack Reed and Ohio state senator Sandra Williams.