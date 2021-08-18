Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier not waiting for fourth Conor McGregor fight: ‘If it makes sense ... we’ll do it again’

By Steven Marrocco
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Poirier’s second win over Conor McGregor wasn’t quite as satisfying as his first. It will still suffice for his resume. “The rematch, obviously, I knocked him out, so there’s an ending to the fight,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “The [third fight], his leg breaks, so you don’t get that same feel. It’s a win on my record for sure, and I was winning, but the second fight, I put him away.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Do It Again#Combat#Ufc 264#Irish#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister ‘Drinking’ At Bar Photo Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals ‘Crazy’ Mike Tyson Threat

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Held Up’ By Girlfriend In Photo

Even while injured, Conor McGregor sure knows how to have a great time. ‘The Infamous One’ recently took to social media recently to post the following picture with him holding his child and with his family during a recent Justin Bieber concert. Conor has Conor Jr, Croía and Rían with his partner, Dee Devlin, who appeared to be helping hold him up. McGregor famously, or rather ‘infamously’ broke his leg during his highly-hyped fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor lost the match due to doctor stoppage in the first round. Conor McGregor recently leaked these ‘revealing’ photos of his sister.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak

Conor McGregor knows how to get a reaction out of his followers and he does it well. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to bring some life back to his party as he worse a pretty outlandish looking gym attire. Khabib Called Out By Bellator Champion In Video. While we...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Accused Of Drug Use After UFC 265

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping sends a warning to Conor McGregor: “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping sent a warning to superstar fighter Conor McGregor, saying that “Daniel Cormier will pull you limb from limb.”. McGregor has been taking shots at Cormier recently on social media, accusing the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of being drunk on a UFC set. It’s clear that McGregor does not like Cormier and has been doing everything he can to get under his skin. But if you ask Bisping, McGregor is making a huge mistake by going after Cormier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Reveals ‘Scary’ Khabib News

Logan Paul is currently one of the most popular YouTubers right now and also a professional boxer. His match against Floyd Mayweather helped him earn a lot of recognition as well. Dana White also revealed who nearly assaulted Logan Paul. Logan Paul recently spoke on his Impaulsive podcast, where he...
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Khabib Nurmagomedov Chillingly Reveals His Urge To 'Kill' Conor McGregor At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov has chillingly revealed he felt he could have killed Conor McGregor if there wasn't a referee in their bitter UFC 229 clash. The two met inside the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in October 2018 and there was huge animosity following on from McGregor's bus attack in Brooklyn, New York a few months earlier and the many below the belt jibes and insults he made to his opponent in the build-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy