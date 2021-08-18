Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Has Removed 18 Million Posts With COVID Misinformation, Mark Zuckerberg Says

By Lindsey Ellefson
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company has removed 18 million posts containing COVID-19 misinformation. But in a new interview with CBS News’ Gayle King released Wednesday, ducked a followup question about how many people viewed those posts. “I understand what you’re saying,” he said. “The number that I have off the top of my head that I can share is the number of pieces of misinformation that we’ve taken action against.”

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 1

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gayle King
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Misinformation#Cbs News#Covid Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
InternetMIT Technology Review

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
Internetnickiswift.com

The Weirdest Reasons Mark Zuckerberg Has Gone Viral

Love him or hate him, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has changed the face of the world and relationship statuses as we know it. According to Forbes, as of this writing, he's the fifth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $129.9 billion. As one of the biggest names in the tech industry, Zuckerberg has faced his fair share of media scrutiny — from his go-to outfit of a hoodie and tee to the strange way he met his wife, Priscilla Chan. Considering Facebook is a mecca for memes, it should come as no surprise that Zucks and his own social media posts have often become the butt of the joke online.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Surgeon General said misinformation on social networks is damaging Americans’ health

"The speed, scale and sophistication with which it is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented." Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, renewed the administration’s attack on coronavirus misinformation Sunday, two days after The New York Times reported that Facebook had shelved a study showing that its most-viewed link during the first three months of the year was to an article that suggested a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and a Florida doctor’s death.
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin has expressed reservations about how Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are implementing their ambitious cryptocurrency plans. Square, which is run by Dorsey, announced in July it would launch a decentralized finance...
InternetBirmingham Star

Facebook removes ability to view list of friends

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Facebook has temporarily removed the ability to view the list of friends for accounts from Afghanistan in an attempt to protect Afghan users from possible reprisal from the Taliban, head of the Facebook security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said. He stressed that after a week of...
Internetprotocol.com

An unfiltered look at Facebook

Good morning! This Monday, what we learned from an unreleased Facebook report, a judge ruled against Prop. 22, and Google Health is no more. Facebook wants to be more open. Or so said Mark Zuckerberg in 2020: "My goal for this next decade isn't to be liked," he said on an earnings call, "but to be understood." But it turns out the truth isn't always pretty.
InternetPhramalive.com

Facebook removes dozens of vaccine misinformation ‘superspreaders’

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (FB.O) said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms. Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration...
InternetCoinTelegraph

The metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg’s Brave New World

If Facebook happened to be a human being, where would he/she/they currently be? Most likely in prison… for a very long time. The company’s transgressions are too numerous to list. But Facebook is not human; it’s a company, and a very profitable one, at that. In fact, it’s now one of the most profitable companies in the world. Facebook’s market capitalization has recently surpassed the $1 trillion mark.
Public HealthBBC

Sky News Australia removes Covid misinformation clips

Sky News Australia has removed dozens of videos from its websites, after YouTube suspended the channel for spreading Covid misinformation. The conservative TV network, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has been criticised for promoting conspiracies and questioning public health orders in its broadcasts. In recent days it has taken down about...
EconomyPosted by
Dirt

Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

Click here to read the full article. Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old company has been transformed by its founders — Divesh Makan, Michael Anders, Chad Boeding and Griffith — into a highly exclusive tech mogul billionaires club that “operates as a cross between a family office and a venture capital...

Comments / 1

Community Policy