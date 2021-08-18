Facebook Has Removed 18 Million Posts With COVID Misinformation, Mark Zuckerberg Says
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company has removed 18 million posts containing COVID-19 misinformation. But in a new interview with CBS News’ Gayle King released Wednesday, ducked a followup question about how many people viewed those posts. “I understand what you’re saying,” he said. “The number that I have off the top of my head that I can share is the number of pieces of misinformation that we’ve taken action against.”www.thewrap.com
