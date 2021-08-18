Silk Sonic Push Back Debut Album to January 2022

Underground electronic producer Covex proves the depth of his creativity and talent in his debut album, A Change of Perspective. Colorado-based, indie electronic producer Covex has made waves by teasing fans with singles off his debut album, A Change of Perspective over the past few months. He got nostalgic with “Younger“ featuring MOONZz, pensive with “To Be Alone,” starry-eyed with “Lucky Ones” featuring Olivia Ray, and explored a more emotive side with the latest release, “Fallin’ Back.” Each of these tracks showcased a different side of Covex’s production style, keeping us intrigued and on our toes. Now, we’re diving straight into the full album, and we’re not surprised to say that it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.
