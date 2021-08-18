Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Silk Sonic Push Back Debut Album to January 2022

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have been waiting for Silk Sonic to deliver their debut album. Fans had been looking forward to some kind of news on the album when Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars finally dropped their follow up single to the smash ‘Leave The Door Open‘, ‘Skate‘. But it turns out,...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicnextmosh.com

Dana Dentata announces debut album ‘Pantychrist’

Canadian-born musician Dana Dentata has confirmed details of her debut album titled ‘Pantychrist,’ which will be released on September 3, 2021 through Roadrunner Records (pre-order). Dana has also shared her new single dubbed “Apology,” which was produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs and is available for streaming below via a video directed by Kathleen Dycaico.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

We finally know when the Silk Sonic album will arrive

Fans waiting anxiously for a full Silk Sonic release featuring the smooth stylings of collaborators Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are in for some good news. Now “it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease,” says Mars.
Musicreadjunk.com

Sea Girls Announce New Album “Homesick” For January 14th, 2022

One band I really enjoy listening to lately is Sea Girls and they have a new album coming out on January 14th, 2022. The album will be called Homesick and be released via Island Records. The band released the first single the other day called “Sick,” which you can listen on streaming platforms and below. You can pre-order the new album here.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

We're Going to Have to Wait a Little Longer For Silk Sonic's Album

In February, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced they would be joining forces to form a new band, Silk Sonic. Their debut single, "Leave the Door Open," arrived on March 5, and the charismatic artists were set to release their full-length album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, in the fall, but it's since been pushed back to January 2022.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for...
Rock Musicwfpk.org

Replacements announce deluxe reissue of their debut album

August 25th will mark the 40th anniversary of The Replacements‘ debut album so a deluxe reissue is rightly in order!. The new release of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash will include a whopping 100-song tracklist that will include the band’s first-ever demos from 1980, alternate mixes and versions, outtakes, a live recording of the band’s show at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry in January of 1981, and more.
MusicBillboard

Silk Sonic's 'Skate' Rolls Into Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

“Skate,” released July 30, is the long-awaited second single from Silk Sonic and follows the duo’s debut release from March, “Leave the Door Open,” which ruled Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for eight weeks between May and July. As Silk Sonic’s activity also contributes to Mars and .Paak’s individual chart careers, “Skate”...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

The Soothing Sounds of Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are enjoying the sun-dappled courtyard of a recording studio — lighting up American Spirits with a Gucci-monogrammed lighter, appreciating the gentle birdsong wafting down from the trees overhead, admiring some orange hibiscus flowers growing up a nearby wall — when a studio assistant named Alex walks over with a surprise to complete the laid-back scene: “Rumritas!” he announces, setting down three frothing salt-rimmed glasses.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

BabyJake announces debut album

Singer, songwriter, and producer BabyJake announces his highly anticipated debut album, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now, is set for release on September 3rd via Republic Records. The gold-certified artist has released “Watching” in celebration. The Florida-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer promises he’s “bringing back rock ‘n’...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Sonic Fuel Burns Brightly on New Self Titled Album

It’s been said that individuals should be extremely cautious about the names they select, because such monikers are likely to take on a life of their own with unparalleled sway over those they represent. That said, anyone considering giving Sonic Fuel’s new album Sonic Fuel a spin should carefully consider...
Musictheobelisk.net

Jack Harlon and the Dead Crows to Reissue Debut Album

Not so far removed as yet from issuing their second album, The Magnetic Ridge (review here), through Psychedelic Salad and Forbidden Place Records, Melbourne heavy blues purveyors Jack Harlon and the Dead Crows have signed on with Copper Feast Records — perhaps going forward? — and will reissue their 2018 debut, Hymns through that label as well as Tuff Cuff Records sometime in the coming months. One assumes as soon as they’re back from the pressing plant.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Release New Single ‘Memories’ — Listen

Fans were loving the dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller single ‘I Believed It‘, and so the news that the two former artists were working on a collaboration project together was a surprise, but very welcome. Cheers To The Best will be out this Friday under OVO Sound and...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Jhene Aiko & Swae Lee Join Forces on New Duet ‘In The Dark’: Listen

Jhene Aiko and Swae Lee have joined forces on a brand new song called ‘In The Dark’. The duet is lifted off the soundtrack to the Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to make history as the first Marvel film ever to have an Asian lead. So far, we have heard songs from the soundtrack provided by 21 Savage, French DJ and producer DJ Snake, Rick Ross, 88rising acts NIKI & Rich Brian, Higher Brother’s MaSiWei, and more.
Musicedmidentity.com

Covex Gave Us ‘A Change of Perspective’ on Debut Album

Underground electronic producer Covex proves the depth of his creativity and talent in his debut album, A Change of Perspective. Colorado-based, indie electronic producer Covex has made waves by teasing fans with singles off his debut album, A Change of Perspective over the past few months. He got nostalgic with “Younger“ featuring MOONZz, pensive with “To Be Alone,” starry-eyed with “Lucky Ones” featuring Olivia Ray, and explored a more emotive side with the latest release, “Fallin’ Back.” Each of these tracks showcased a different side of Covex’s production style, keeping us intrigued and on our toes. Now, we’re diving straight into the full album, and we’re not surprised to say that it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Common Announces New Album ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ & Its Release Date

In October, 2020, Common released his latest album A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1) which we thought went under the radar a bit. The Chicago veteran has now announced a sequel to the solid project, A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2. Like part 1, this one too, features Black Thought on a track plus regular collaborator PJ on multiple titles across the 11-song album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy