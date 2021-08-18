Silk Sonic Push Back Debut Album to January 2022

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for...