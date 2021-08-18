The Fermi Paradox Challenges You to Guide & Develop All the Life in the Galaxy – Interview
Ever wonder why, if our galaxy is so large, we’ve never openly been contacted by aliens? Anomaly Games’ The Fermi Paradox, a narrative strategy game that recently hit Steam Early Access, revolves around just that question. Taking its name from the astrological conundrum, it casts you as a “Galactic Gardener” charged with guiding multiple species from their first steps to space travel and beyond. And while the title is far from complete, it already sports over 300 significant events and lends itself to emergent storytelling. Races will continue to develop unattended, but your actions can have far-reaching and often unexpected consequences.www.escapistmagazine.com
