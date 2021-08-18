Cancel
FDA grants breakthrough device designation for Abiomed’s Impella ECP heart pump

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NSDQ:ABMD) today announced that the FDA has granted breakthrough device designation for its Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump. Danvers, Mass.-based Abiomed designed the Impella ECP heart pump to be compatible with small-bore access and closure techniques. It measures 3 mm in diameter when inserted and removed from the body. It expands in the heart to support the heart’s pumping function and provides a flow greater than 3.5 L/min.

