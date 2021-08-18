Cancel
Arizona to appeal ruling that tossed prison health care deal

12 News
 6 days ago
Arizona is appealing a ruling that threw out a 6-year-old legal settlement requiring the state to improve health care for thousands of prisoners.

Corrections officials said in court records Monday that they planned to appeal the July 16 decision. The judge had concluded that officials showed little interest in complying with their obligations under the deal and scheduled a Nov. 1 trial to decide the case.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry declined to comment on the basis for its appeal.

Corrections officials have long been dogged by complaints that they dragged their feet in fulfilling the state’s promises made in the settlement.

