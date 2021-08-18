Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

Child sex-trafficking sting at 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nets 9 arrests

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qJgq_0bVGQBRi00

STURGIS, S.D. — A weeklong sex-trafficking sting executed at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally netted nine arrests, each with some connection to children.

Eight of the nine men arrested, who range in age from 22 to 54, are South Dakota residents charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, a charge which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction, the Argus Leader reported.

The ninth man, a New York resident, is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison upon conviction, the newspaper reported.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the arrests in a Tuesday news release.

According to the Rapid City Journal, the joint sex operation involved the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department.

Specifically, law enforcement placed multiple advertisements on online websites and mobile applications to communicate with online predators. Skout, MeetMe and Whisper, as well as the website fetlife.com, were among the platforms targeted, the Journal reported.

The men arrested include:

  • Alec Walker Daniel, 22, Rapid City, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Alexander Wayne Basaldu, 35, Rapid City, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Jesse James Young, 36, Rapid City, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Joshua Robert Lehmann, 34, Rapid City, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Christopher Thomas Dahl, 28, Wolcott, New York: Attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor.
  • Stephen Gregory Fontenot, 39, Black Hawk, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Anthony James Kemp, 54, Spearfish, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • James Dean Hanapel, 20, Ellsworth AFB: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
  • Clayton John Paulson, 36, Spearfish, South Dakota: Attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

The 2021 rally attracted more than 525,000 attendees, substantially fewer than the record-setting 2015 crowd of more than 747,000, but nearly 14% more than the roughly 462,000 who rode in for the 2020 event, KOTA-TV reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Sturgis Motorcycle Rally#Argus#The Rapid City Journal#Fetlife Com#Black Hawk#Kota Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

CHICAGO — (AP) — A gunshot detection system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars and is touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, Chicago's watchdog agency concluded. In a scathing report...
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Calif. officials hopeful surge is moderating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A summer coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant is again straining some California hospitals, particularly in rural areas, but the trend shows signs of moderating and experts predict improvement in coming weeks. The pattern is similar to the infection spikes California experienced last summer and much...
O'fallon, MOPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Missouri AG sues to stop school mask mandates

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools along with the district’s Board of Education and board members, but is a class...
Pasco, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pasco woman wakes to burglar touching her hand

PASCO, Wash. — A 24-year-old woman awoke at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning to find a strange man inside her house, touching her hand and telling her that he liked her, according to Pasco police. The woman told the man to leave immediately, and he did. After reporting the incident...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another virus surge brings more misery to Louisiana hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. — (AP) — Lauren Debroeck slowly leans in closer to her husband’s face, hoping this might be the day he wakes up after nearly a month. Debroeck does her hair and makeup impeccably each morning because she wants him to look at her and know that, despite the maze of wires and tubes around his hospital bed, everything is OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy