Universal Sets ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Release Date

There’s no question that Dwayne Johnson is a man who knows how to keep busy. After starring in three 2019 movies, The Rock recently returned to the big screen with Jungle Cruise, and he’ll next star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice. Johnson also has Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets lined up for next year, not to mention a number of other cinematic projects in development. Among the latter group is the new Big Trouble in Little China movie, and we finally have an update on how it’s coming along.