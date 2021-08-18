Cancel
Universal Sets ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Release Date

By Joe Price
Complex
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of F9, Universal has set a release date for the first part of its highly anticipated conclusion to the Fast and Furious franchise. The studio has moved the premiere to April 7, 2023, Deadline reports. This will mark the first time the series has debuted on Easter weekend since 2015’s Furious 7, the highest grossing movie in the Fast saga to date. Sources indicate Vin Diesel is expected to announce the official title of the film sometime in the near future.

