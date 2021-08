Coeur d’Alene School District board trustees, parents and community members were split over whether masks should be mandated as part of the school’s reopening plan. The special board meeting of the Coeur d’Alene School District on Monday evening was well attended by parents and community members with opposing views, who held signs indicating their position on masks. Disagreements were exchanged as attendees entered the building, speakers received boos and cheers, and at one point a man was willingly escorted out after disrupting the meeting by verbalizing his opinion after being given a warning.