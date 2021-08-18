Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

urban mobility devices + picturesque surroundings blend in manuel alvarez diestro's photos

designboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter photographing the construction of new cities in asia and the middle east, visual artist manuel alvarez diestro travels back to his hometown santander, spain and conduct a new project about the coastal city. with a camera in hand, diestro captures all the itineraries and delivers a new postcard depicting the less recognizable areas of the city. in his recent work, he portrays a ‘piranesian’ world of stairs interacting with each other and sometimes leading to dead ends.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Picturesque#Coastal City#Urban Mobility Devices#Piranesian#Parisian#Santander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Related
Visual Artdesignboom.com

liu wei's 'nudità' envisions sculptural bodies within the endangered urban landscape

A form-finding investigation driven by the state of the contemporary world, liu wei‘s ‘nudità’ exhibition presents at white cube gallery in london. the artist expresses influence from italian philosopher giorgio agamben — the show takes its name from his series of short essays — and through sculptural form, investigates the global emergency engendered by the pandemic at this pivotal moment in history. the artist asks: ‘given the current condition of the world, what possibilities might exist for human beings to live together as a collective body?’ driven by this question, liu connects agamben’s theories of ‘nudity’ to the emptied state of the current urban context and our increased physical distance from one another.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Juiced Bikes launches new electric bike with heavily reduced pricing

San Diego-based Juiced Bikes is announcing today the launch of a new electric bicycle version, the Cross Current X Step-Through. The original Cross Current X with a step-over frame has been Juiced’s premier electric commuter and urban riding e-bike for years. Now the company is releasing a new step-through version...
Bicyclessnntv.com

Fastest Electric Scooter is the Need of Hour

Originally Posted On: https://www.escootersstores.com/blogs/news/fastest-electric-scooters-2021. Rightly said by Benjamin Franklin. To compete in the modern world, you need to utilize your time efficiently. Therefore, it is wise to invest in the fastest electric scooter instead of a four-wheeler. After all, these scooters are not only economical, time-efficient, but they are also...
Carsdesignboom.com

meet 'boaterhome': the rare half boat, half van hybrid from the 80s

In the expansive world of strange vehicles, there is a model from the 80s that surprises: the ‘boaterhome’ which -as the name suggests- is a half boat, half camper van hybrid. the strange invention takes shape as a land vehicle whose rear can be detached to sail across lakes and calm waters, allowing users to travel in all seasons.
Boats & Watercraftsdesignboom.com

aquas is a flying ship moving passengers with speed up to 200 km/h

RDC aqualines announced its future plan to move the design and manufacture of its aquas ekranoplan to the basque country, spain. the project will serve as a marine ground-effect-craft for high-speed passenger and cargo transportation. the vessel is supposed to be 100% electric and hydrogen hybrid, resembling a seaplane that is literally able to float over the water’s surface.
EngineeringScience Now

Watch this chameleon robot blend in with its surroundings

Animals make camouflaging look easy. Some have static patterns that make them hard to spot, whereas others—such as chameleons—can change their colors and patterns at the drop of a hat. Now, researchers have developed a robot that can mimic a chameleon’s color-changing abilities and movement. Chameleons change color by using...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Meet Rex, a Regal 417-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept With an Underwater Lounge and Helicopter Parking

Harrison Eidsgaard has just unveiled the crown jewel of expedition yachts. The new concept goes by the name of Rex—Latin, of course, for “king.” Quite fittingly, the 417-footer sports a regal exterior that commands attention on the high seas along with a royally good assortment of amenities. The UK design studio penned the vessel for an exacting client who was craving “something different.” As such, all the typical superyacht features have been elevated for the upper crust. Case in point: the princely owner’s suite. It comprises four private terraces, two jacuzzis and a private gym for its discerning occupant. The 10 guest suites,...
Video GamesSiliconera

Lineage W Announced for Mobile Devices and PC

NCSoft has announced an entirely new title in the Lineage series titled Lineage W. Lineage W will arrive on mobile devices and PC. A teaser website is currently open, with more information about the title to appear on August 19, 2021 through a global presentation. NCSoft has stated that it intends to release the title worldwide, however a release date was not revealed. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google Chat's custom statuses are now live on mobile devices

This story was originally published on Jul 1, 2021 and last updated on Aug 14, 2021. Joining the likes of 2006-era MSN Messenger and Google Hangouts (which it replaces), Google Chat has picked up support for custom statuses. Previously teased as part of the "Spaces" tweak expected to roll out this summer, the feature is live in both Google Chat and Gmail, allowing for custom text, emojis, and dates for your status. After arriving on the web apps earlier this summer, both Android clients now have access to statuses as well.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus MDM review

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus provides comprehensive mobile and desktop management across multiple operating systems. On-premises and cloud options are available. If you're looking for a way to remotely manage, audit, and generally administer mobile devices across your organization, a Mobile Device Management suite is recommended. Intended for varying levels of control – depending on purpose – of phones, tablets, and often laptops and other portables, MDM options are plentiful, with offerings from most major software providers.
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

Android App Visualizes On-Device and Cloud-Stored Photos on a Map

Levion Software’s free Photo Map app for Android shows photos stored on device or in multiple cloud storage platforms and illustrates them on a world map so users never lose track of where and when their images were taken. As smartphones get better and more powerful features, the ability to...
ElectronicsJuneau Empire

ThePhotoStick OMNI Reviews – Safe Photo Backup Storage Device?

ThePhotoStick is a USB device, reviewed in the AP News here, that allows users to store photos and videos from their computer without moving anything directly. It works on all computers, smartphones, and tablets, regardless of their operating system. What is ThePhotoStick?. Taking photos and videos is an easy way...
Orlando, FLWDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/12/21 (Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Facade, Walls Surround Poseidon’s Fury, Jurassic Park Discovery Center Prepares to Reopen, Skateboarding Boy, and More)

Welcome to another fantastic day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. The spooky season is quickly approaching, so let’s take a look at what’s happening over at Universal Studios Florida first. The Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store facade is now under construction. The creepy exterior is not yet complete, but...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

pergola village, vined orani by costantino nivola and the sense of community

Costantino nivola’s pergola-village project, also dubbed ‘vined-orani,’ first appeared in the american ‘interiors’ magazine in january 1953. in 2018, after a visit to the publishing house ‘ilisso’ in nuoro and the nivola museum in orani, designboom first published a few original drawings that illustrate the extraordinary but simple approach of urban intervention. beyond any disciplinary boundary between techniques, the work demonstrates the prospect of an art aimed at making visible, and thus strengthening, the social bond between individuals.
Constructiondesignboom.com

NAN architects' bridge in china opens to traffic symbolizing the four peaks gathering

After revealing the first construction plans, AND office and NAN architects, now announce the opening of their bridge project, which spans across the qinhuai river bank in china. surrounded by four mountains, ‘nanjing qinhuai bay bridge’ mimics their shape, serving as a gateway and urban landmark for the southern new city. the structure is formed by four triangular arches that symbolize the gathering of the four peaks, and from distance gives the impression of floating on the river.
Cell Phonesdesignboom.com

future OPPO phone cameras to debut telephoto zoom lens and 5-axis OIS

Continuing to lead smart device innovation, OPPO teases its upcoming mobile phone camera technology online at the future imaging technology launch event. from a telephoto lens to greater stabilization, the features are rumored to go into production from the end of 2021 once miniaturization of the camera solutions are tried and tested. the announcements coincide with the tech company’s call for young artists and technologists to join the innovation incubator – the OPPO emerging artists project, also known as OPPO renovators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy