urban mobility devices + picturesque surroundings blend in manuel alvarez diestro's photos

Harrison Eidsgaard has just unveiled the crown jewel of expedition yachts. The new concept goes by the name of Rex—Latin, of course, for “king.” Quite fittingly, the 417-footer sports a regal exterior that commands attention on the high seas along with a royally good assortment of amenities. The UK design studio penned the vessel for an exacting client who was craving “something different.” As such, all the typical superyacht features have been elevated for the upper crust. Case in point: the princely owner’s suite. It comprises four private terraces, two jacuzzis and a private gym for its discerning occupant. The 10 guest suites,...