urban mobility devices + picturesque surroundings blend in manuel alvarez diestro's photos
After photographing the construction of new cities in asia and the middle east, visual artist manuel alvarez diestro travels back to his hometown santander, spain and conduct a new project about the coastal city. with a camera in hand, diestro captures all the itineraries and delivers a new postcard depicting the less recognizable areas of the city. in his recent work, he portrays a ‘piranesian’ world of stairs interacting with each other and sometimes leading to dead ends.www.designboom.com
