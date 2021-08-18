Cancel
Dustbiters Is a Quick-Paced Card Game That Mashes Card Placement and Mad Max-Style Car Combat

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new card game Dustbiters is a remarkably quick-paced game that successfully captures the frantic energy of battling a rival car gang while also trying to survive a dust storm. Last month, several popular game developers launched the Kickstarter for Dustbiters, a new card game that values simplicity and style over complexity. The Kickstarter already reached its initial $25,000 goal and still has about two weeks remaining on the campaign. The developers of Dustbiters were kind enough to send over an early copy over to ComicBook.com for review, giving us a first taste of the furious and fast action of battling it out as a dust storm wipes out your convoy.

