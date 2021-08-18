Cancel
Kingsland, GA

2 Camden County residents facing federal child pornography charges

First Coast News
First Coast News
 6 days ago
Two Camden County residents are facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged with federal child pornography crimes, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Williams Kersey, 43, of St. Marys and Lesley M. Henry, 45, of Kingsland are both charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, the DOJ said.

Both Kersey and Henry are in custody at this time and have made their initial court appearance.

While the DOJ did not give details of the case, local and federal authorities jointly investigated the case, including the FBI, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Camden County Sheriff's Office, St. Marys Police Department and Kingsland Police Department.

"Our law enforcement partners continue their outstanding work in identifying and intercepting suspected child exploitation activities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will continue to relentlessly protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

If Kersey and Henry are convicted, they could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison without parole, supervised released after prison and stiff fines.

