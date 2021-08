Konami may have just revealed some information about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel via an announcement for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Fans will get to learn more about Master Duel next week during Gamescom 2021, but Konami just updated the press release for the upcoming Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 set for the TCG and it has an interesting note. While a lot of the information about what cards would be included remained the same; the release date for the set changed to January 28, 2022, and there was the reveal that Duel Terminal cards are returning. Now, many will probably start thinking about where I’m going, but please keep in mind that everything that follows is speculation and is in no way confirmed. Please, take it with a huge grain of salt.