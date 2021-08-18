Blade Fishing Report: Salmon, steelhead test anglers' mettle

A month spent on Lake Ontario chasing big kings, coho, and steelhead left Lake Erie charter captain Eric Hirzel feeling productive, pleased and exhausted.

“I'm whipped,” Hirzel said as he trailed his rig back to Ohio earlier this week after being able to run salmon fishing charters on 22 of the 23 days he had clients scheduled. “I feel like I'm in pretty good shape, but this salmon fishing takes a lot out of you. It's work, but the results are more than worth it. You figure on getting a few days with a big blow up there, but we only missed once, and we had open days before and after so we were able to get those clients out on the lake. It was really kind of extraordinary.”

Hirzel wrapped up the stint on Lake Ontario with two days of fishing with brothers Paul, Mark, and Kurt Ackerman from Curtice. The trio hooked nearly two dozen kings over those two outings and 22 of them in the net. On one occasion, they had three fish on at once, and although they managed to land all three, Hirzel said the frenetic runs and jumps the kings put on left the tackle in a bit of a snarl. “It took about a mile to get everything unraveled and sorted out. There was a lot of cutting and retying going on,” Hirzel said.

Lake Ontario presents a very different game from Lake Erie. Many of the kings and coho Hirzel's clients hooked were in 100-150 feet of water, with the fish active at 80-100 foot depths. Near the end of the month on Ontario, Hirzel said he was often fishing in 400-600 feet of water about five miles out in the lake. “There was a lot of bait out there and the fish were just piled up,” he said.

As soon as it came on board, one king coughed up a fresh alewife, a primary target of feeding kings. Hirzel put strips of the alewife on the meat rigs he had in the water and in a matter of minutes, a couple of kings were hooked. “It was just a matter of going where the fish are, and matching the hatch, I guess,” he said.

■ Lake Erie/perch: There is a mixed menu on the big lake as August passes its midway point, with yellow perch fishing continuing to gain momentum while the walleye fishery remains a constantly reliable resource. According to the pros at Netcraft, the best perch fishing has been found around the Camp Perry “G” can, as well as in the waters around Green Island and those off of Cedar point, in 20 to 25 foot depths. Spreaders or crappie rigs tipped with live shiners are the go-to bait and tackle for perch, and the Netcraft crew also strongly recommends using braided line since the bite tends to be very light.

■ Lake Erie/walleye: Walleye anglers are doing well throughout the West Basin by trolling deep-diving crankbaits and spoons. Some of the best fishing waters have been those north and east of Kelleys Island, and the area where the cooler water from the Detroit River pushes into the lake. Dipsy Divers set 50-60 feet back on the zero setting or 75-90 feet back on the No. 3 setting have provided the best results. Crankbaits behind planer boards set 100 to 110 feet back have also put fish in the net.

■ Sandusky River: This waterway is running about six inches high and murky, according to Bernie Whitt at Angler's Supplies in downtown Fremont. The river temperature is 75 degrees and the best results have come from the catfish anglers who usually are in the majority along the river banks this time of year. They are taking cats using nightcrawlers, shrimp, or cut baits fished just off the bottom along the edges of the deeper pools and at the base of some of the swifter runs.

■ Fremont reservoir: The yellow perch fishing in this relatively young impoundment has been steady, with anglers taking both perch and crappie using live minnows for bait and fishing them on spreaders or crappie rigs. These fish tend to be on the move often in this piece of water, so boat anglers need to be just as mobile in order to locate schools of feeding fish. This reservoir, located southwest of the city on South River Road, is about 100 acres and has a maximum depth of 30 feet. It is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, and perch.