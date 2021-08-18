Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Blade Fishing Report: Salmon, steelhead test anglers' mettle

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

A month spent on Lake Ontario chasing big kings, coho, and steelhead left Lake Erie charter captain Eric Hirzel feeling productive, pleased and exhausted.

“I'm whipped,” Hirzel said as he trailed his rig back to Ohio earlier this week after being able to run salmon fishing charters on 22 of the 23 days he had clients scheduled. “I feel like I'm in pretty good shape, but this salmon fishing takes a lot out of you. It's work, but the results are more than worth it. You figure on getting a few days with a big blow up there, but we only missed once, and we had open days before and after so we were able to get those clients out on the lake. It was really kind of extraordinary.”

Hirzel wrapped up the stint on Lake Ontario with two days of fishing with brothers Paul, Mark, and Kurt Ackerman from Curtice. The trio hooked nearly two dozen kings over those two outings and 22 of them in the net. On one occasion, they had three fish on at once, and although they managed to land all three, Hirzel said the frenetic runs and jumps the kings put on left the tackle in a bit of a snarl. “It took about a mile to get everything unraveled and sorted out. There was a lot of cutting and retying going on,” Hirzel said.

Lake Ontario presents a very different game from Lake Erie. Many of the kings and coho Hirzel's clients hooked were in 100-150 feet of water, with the fish active at 80-100 foot depths. Near the end of the month on Ontario, Hirzel said he was often fishing in 400-600 feet of water about five miles out in the lake. “There was a lot of bait out there and the fish were just piled up,” he said.

As soon as it came on board, one king coughed up a fresh alewife, a primary target of feeding kings. Hirzel put strips of the alewife on the meat rigs he had in the water and in a matter of minutes, a couple of kings were hooked. “It was just a matter of going where the fish are, and matching the hatch, I guess,” he said.

■ Lake Erie/perch: There is a mixed menu on the big lake as August passes its midway point, with yellow perch fishing continuing to gain momentum while the walleye fishery remains a constantly reliable resource. According to the pros at Netcraft, the best perch fishing has been found around the Camp Perry “G” can, as well as in the waters around Green Island and those off of Cedar point, in 20 to 25 foot depths. Spreaders or crappie rigs tipped with live shiners are the go-to bait and tackle for perch, and the Netcraft crew also strongly recommends using braided line since the bite tends to be very light.

■ Lake Erie/walleye: Walleye anglers are doing well throughout the West Basin by trolling deep-diving crankbaits and spoons. Some of the best fishing waters have been those north and east of Kelleys Island, and the area where the cooler water from the Detroit River pushes into the lake. Dipsy Divers set 50-60 feet back on the zero setting or 75-90 feet back on the No. 3 setting have provided the best results. Crankbaits behind planer boards set 100 to 110 feet back have also put fish in the net.

■ Sandusky River: This waterway is running about six inches high and murky, according to Bernie Whitt at Angler's Supplies in downtown Fremont. The river temperature is 75 degrees and the best results have come from the catfish anglers who usually are in the majority along the river banks this time of year. They are taking cats using nightcrawlers, shrimp, or cut baits fished just off the bottom along the edges of the deeper pools and at the base of some of the swifter runs.

■ Fremont reservoir: The yellow perch fishing in this relatively young impoundment has been steady, with anglers taking both perch and crappie using live minnows for bait and fishing them on spreaders or crappie rigs. These fish tend to be on the move often in this piece of water, so boat anglers need to be just as mobile in order to locate schools of feeding fish. This reservoir, located southwest of the city on South River Road, is about 100 acres and has a maximum depth of 30 feet. It is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, and perch.

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
211
Followers
401
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Line#Blade Fishing Report#Paul Mark#Angler S Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Outdoor Life

Rare Record Salmon Caught By Lake Erie Fishing Guide

Fishing guide Anthon Hyvarinen caught the new Ohio pink salmon record fish August 17, 2021, while trolling for walleyes off the town of Geneva in Lake Erie, according to Cleveland.com. Hyvarinen’s 22-inch pink salmon weighed 4.3 pounds and has been accepted as an Ohio species record by the state Division of Wildlife.
Hobbiescountywidenews.com

Fishing Report

Tenkiller: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, flats and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Palatka, FLGainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Weather conditions a challenge for anglers

The start of Dog Days has always brought a rather scarce period for fishing stories. Days are long but they’re hot — sometimes unbearably — and neither fish nor fisher is found often in rare form. This year, things seem even tougher. Ridiculously copious rainfall through the first half of...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Uniquely-designed boat makes fishing on Lake Erie possible for anglers with disabilities

A specially designed boat is connecting those with physical challenges to the joys of fishing on the water. “It’s amazing. I can’t believe it took so long for someone to come up with this idea,” Sean Ferry of Erie said about At The Lake Ministries in Erie. The nonprofit group converted a former commercial ship into a fishing boat that accommodates wheelchairs.
Sully County, SDonidawatchman.com

Anglers net more than 100 pounds of fish

Collectively, fishers in the Sully County Historical Society fishing tournament hosted by West Prairie Resort on August 6-7 caught 122.6 pounds of fish. Taking first place honors were the Battlers who, with 19.2 pounds, not only caught the most fish, they also placed first in walleye caught with 6.4 pounds and in junk caught with 13.6 pounds.
SportsPeninsula Daily News

OUTDOORS: Olympic Peninsula anglers can fish Canadian waters with caveats

Who’s up for a leisure cruise in Canadian waters? While the land borders between the Great White North and the U.S. remain closed until Aug. 21 at least — our neighbors have allowed entry to Canadian waters for leisure cruising and recreational angling. This new Canadian Border Services Agency policy...
Chinook, WAThe Astorian

State closes Youngs River to Chinook salmon retention fishing

With poor projected returns of Chinook salmon to Youngs Bay, state fishery managers will close Youngs River and its tributaries to retention fishing for Chinook. Youngs River is a tributary of the Columbia River and the closure will help maximize returns of Chinook destined for the basin's hatcheries, according to fish biologists.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Fishing report: It's terrestrial time for dry fly anglers

BILLINGS — Fly fishing enthusiasts are enjoying fishing terrestrial patterns during these dog days of summer. Whether tying on an Ant, Cricket, Beetle or Hopper, anglers have the chance to experience the excitement of the fight when a hungry trout sips their fly. So check your fly box to make sure you have these summertime staples.
Hobbiesidahocountyfreepress.com

Accounting for hatchery salmon and steelhead with adipose fins

Idaho boasts amazing salmon and steelhead fishing opportunities. From monster B-run steelhead to sporty spring Chinook Salmon, the options abound. Interested in keeping your catch? Harvest of anadromous fish is often restricted to fish with a clipped adipose fin. Why? An adipose clipped fin indicates that a fish is from a hatchery. Because many salmon and steelhead populations in Idaho are listed as threatened or endangered under the Endanger Species Act, usually wild fish cannot be harvested in a recreational fishery. With the millions of salmon and steelhead smolts released annually in the Snake River basin, one might wonder how biologists keep track of hatchery fish if some have an adipose fin and some are clipped. It is possible that you’ve caught a hatchery fish that was a wild fish.
HobbiesWilliston Daily Herald

Pair of Sidney anglers win at fishing tournament

A pair of Sidney residents won a portion of a recent fishing tournament in North Dakota. Scott Schmidt and Chad Dunwald won the Big Fish- Day 1 category of the Drayton Catfish Capital Challenge, which lasted from Friday, August 6 to Saturday, August 7 in Drayton. To win that honor...
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Salmon fishing in Redbluff and Corning Calf

We started off the morning with backtrolling flatfish lures and caught two kings with in a couple of hours .Both fish we're big fish with shoulders .We continued to fish plugs with one more on and gone .Started casting spinning rods and around 11am we hooked and landed a fish over 30 pounds .I will be fishing in Corning and Redbluff for the next month till the fish move further north.Please call if you have any guestions .Thank you 530-515-5951 sacriverguide since 1988 full time.
Hobbiesvisitludington.com

Ludington Fishing Report Archives

Posted by Captain Mike Darke of Lie-A-Lot Charters — Had another great trip out front of Ludington this morning!!!! Set up in 80′ and finished in 85′ with Dreamweaver lures chrome spin doctors and blue or yellow whirly gigs. Dates still available for the upcoming summer fun. Give us a call at (800)-850-1978 to book your adventure aboard Lie A Lot Charters today.
Stanwood, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Clear Lake fishing delightful for local angler

BIG RAPIDS – Fishing at the Clear Lake public access has been a favorite spot for William Defor of Stanwood, who is from Detroit. “This is probably my third time coming here,” Defor said while fishing at the lake on Aug. 5. “I was here yesterday too and caught a couple of bass.”
HobbiesSierra Sun

CDFW asks anglers to limit fishing hours due to drought conditions

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is requesting that anglers voluntarily avoid fishing during certain hours of the day because of drought conditions. Called “hoot owl” restrictions, anglers are asked to avoid fishing after noon and to only fish during the cooler “hoot owl” periods of the day when water temperatures are lowest.
Ilwaco, WAchinookobserver.com

Fish on! Sport salmon heats up as ocean season nears end

ILWACO — Recreational salmon fishing is reaching a climax off the Oregon and Washington coast, with charters reporting some of the hottest angling in recent years. The salmon fishing has been “fantastic,” according to Coho Charters owner Butch Smith, now in his 47th year in the charter-fishing industry, while reflecting on the ongoing season Monday, Aug. 16. After a somewhat slow start in June, fishing has been exceedingly excellent in recent weeks, with charters routinely returning with limits before lunchtime.
Buffalo, WYcapcity.news

Anglers asked to stop fishing Muddy Guard Reservoir #1

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking anglers to temporarily avoid fishing at Muddy Guard Reservoir #1 in Johnson County due to unfavorable conditions for trout. The body of water is located about 16 miles southwest of Buffalo and is “managed to offer anglers trophy-sized Snake River cutthroat and rainbow trout.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy