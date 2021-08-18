Crowfall makes plans for cross-server campaigns and handshake sieges

It’s been a heck of a time for MMORPGs. Following on from July’s launch of PvP MMO Crowfall, a whole party of other games followed up with their own launch dates and live betas. Over the last couple of months we’ve seen activity from Crowfall, Bless Unleashed, and New World just to name a few. That doesn’t even acknowledge the major announcements from the likes of Guild Wars 2, Blade & Soul, and others. With such serious competition for headlines and consumer spending power, it might initially seem like Crowfall could easily drown beneath the din. Thankfully, after Crowfall hit Kickstarter back in 2015, this upstart or an MMO built a core group of players that followed, fought, and played this new adventure from its earliest incarnations, all the way until today. That seems to have proved crucial for Crowfall in weathering the torrent of other MMORPGs, and even pulling in new players, as Gordon Walton, co-founder and Executive Producer at Artcraft, noted when we sat down to speak to him about Crowfall’s launch.