Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Crowfall makes plans for cross-server campaigns and handshake sieges

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sure doesn’t feel as if Crowfall launched six weeks ago, but this summer has felt like three minutes and also three years, so maybe that makes sense. ArtCraft has posted a new dev blog at this month-and-a-half mark, noting that The Shadow’s initial campaigns have now closed. “Our next...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sieges#European Union#Handshake#Artcraft#Dregs And Shadow#Eu#Pvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Crowfall plans a new system for initiating sieges, shares another roadmap of content updates and additions

Crowfall’s ACE Q&A livestream for the month of August has come and gone, and the devs are looking ahead to the RvR MMO’s next major update. This new patch for the game will introduce a handshake system for initiating keep and castle sieges, which should hopefully prevent players defending a location from logging in en masse and flooding a siege zone with their team, effectively locking out other players. The proposed changes are outlined in a design doc.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Crowfall Launch And The Long Game Developer Interview

It’s been a heck of a time for MMORPGs. Following on from July’s launch of PvP MMO Crowfall, a whole party of other games followed up with their own launch dates and live betas. Over the last couple of months we’ve seen activity from Crowfall, Bless Unleashed, and New World just to name a few. That doesn’t even acknowledge the major announcements from the likes of Guild Wars 2, Blade & Soul, and others. With such serious competition for headlines and consumer spending power, it might initially seem like Crowfall could easily drown beneath the din. Thankfully, after Crowfall hit Kickstarter back in 2015, this upstart or an MMO built a core group of players that followed, fought, and played this new adventure from its earliest incarnations, all the way until today. That seems to have proved crucial for Crowfall in weathering the torrent of other MMORPGs, and even pulling in new players, as Gordon Walton, co-founder and Executive Producer at Artcraft, noted when we sat down to speak to him about Crowfall’s launch.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Crowfall's next major update coming to test servers soon

The first campaigns in The Shadow Faction vs. Faction world have ended, delivering great battles and valuable insights. Developers promise to adapt future campaigns to ensure the integrity of the competitive challenge and the reward structure. The word from the battlefield is that performance has improved significantly in sieges within...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Continent of the Ninth Seal is moving over to Valofe from Webzen for publishing

If you had some deep attachment to Webzen because the company was behind the publishing of Continent of the Ninth Seal, today’s news will be sad, as it has just been announced that Valofe will take over publishing duties for the title soon, with a specific date of transfer to be announced later. No progress will be lost as players migrate accounts, and there’s a care package for the title included for players who migrate now, but microtransaction currency will not be migrated to the new platform. So spend that now, maybe.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV plans a stress test for the Japanese data centers… but not North America or Europe

But what about events for North America and Europe? Well, those won’t be happening, as the post also states that due to the amount of strain those servers have already been under, further testing will not be necessary. In other words, the influx of players that have been in the game recently is such that it wound up serving as an impromptu stress test without the need for a specific test event. That should say a lot about FFXIV‘s player surge lately.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Grab a free key for Elyon’s second closed beta, launching August 18

Elyon, the MMO we’ve been watching every since it first entered our radar as Ascent: Infinite Realm, is launching its second closed beta test here in the west tomorrow – and we’re gonna get you in. Kakao has granted Massively OP a stack of keys for the test, which kicks off on August 18th and runs through the weekend, concluding on August 23rd. This is your last chance to check out the game freely ahead of its fall launch; as we found during the first closed beta, the game seems destined to impress “the younger folks who have yet to experience the magic of the MMORPG.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

PSA: Star Citizen is holding another free fly event until August 27

You want to hop into the ‘Verse of Star Citizen but you also don’t feel like investing in a starting package for a game that is taking years to leave alpha. Or maybe you’ve read all the grumbling or the effusive praise and want to know what things are like for yourself. Whatever your reason, you can now jump into the game completely free for a limited time.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft reverses course on player customization and promises more

Back in February, Blizzard reversed its stance on player customization options for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Originally, players had been told that further customization options for the various races would be added throughout the expansion, but during BlizzConline it was instead stated that there would be no further customizations added. Apparently, some combination of recent factors have resulted in the studio reversing course again and promising that more customizations are indeed happening, with the first set planned for patch 9.1.5.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Project X is a mobile ‘social sandbox MMO’ full of resource gathering and house building in closed beta

This one will need a little bit of context because the name Project X carries a tiny bit of history here. Back in 2018 we got a look at a tactical shooter MMO called Project X, which was being built for SpatialOS and developed by UK studio Automaton Games; the shooter later changed its name to Mavericks: Proving Grounds and the studio crumbled into bankruptcy in 2019, marking the end of development.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Mortal Online 2 announces ‘savage’ September 6 stress test

After a goodly while in closed alpha combat testing, Mortal Online 2 thinks that it’s ready for the next best step and is proposing that you join it in holy betamony. On September 6th, this hardcore PvP MMORPG will kick off a stress test for those fortunate enough to get a key. During the beta, which will conclude on September 12th, testers can take cool screenshots for the chance of winning free copies of both Mortal Onlines. Get on that, One Shots crew!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert PC adjusts potions and ramps up skill XP earnings, Black Desert Mobile releases the Lahn

It’s a tale of two updates for the same IP as Black Desert on PC and Black Desert Mobile both have some updates arriving this week that players of either game will want to know about. Starting with the PC version of the game, this week’s update makes some changes to potions that include reducing their carry weight by 50% and reducing the cooldown time for certain perfumes and elixirs from 20 seconds to 10 seconds. The update has also improved skill XP earning rates in certain monster zones, with some XP earnings rising by as much as 70%.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer First Watch Games has now released a new update for Rogue Company earlier today. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch number comes up as update 1.70. On PS5, the patch number is 01.000.015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy