Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Warn Day | Tracking Remnants of Fred

By Ally Debicki
WOLF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are watching the track of the remnants of Fred through this evening as it heads north into the state. The system will produce tropical downpours capable of producing general rainfall totals of 1-3" with localized amounts of up to 6" possible. This may result in Flash or Regular Flooding in our counties.

fox56.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#I 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LEE...SOUTHEASTERN OGLE...DE KALB...KANE...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sharon to near Kingston to near Waterman to near Paw Paw, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of producing winds in excess of 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elgin, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Geneva, Sycamore, Campton Hills, Fox Lake, Rochelle, Harvard, Island Lake, Marengo and Sandwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Murray County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 931 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Windom to near Heron Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and estimated wind gusts up to 60 mph near Westbrook around 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windom, Mountain Lake, Fulda, Westbrook, Jeffers, Storden, Bingham Lake, Dovray, Avoca and Delft. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manitowoc County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Denmark, or 10 miles north of Manitowoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Two Creeks around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mishicot, Kellnersville, Maribel, Larrabee, Curran, Wayside, Morrison, Maple Grove, Shirley and Cooperstown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Bingham Lake to 6 miles northeast of Heron Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds near Westbrook at 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Lake and Windom. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 931 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Windom to near Heron Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and estimated wind gusts up to 60 mph near Westbrook around 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windom, Mountain Lake, Fulda, Westbrook, Jeffers, Storden, Bingham Lake, Dovray, Avoca and Delft. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jo Daviess County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jo Daviess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JO DAVIESS...CARROLL...STEPHENSON AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rock City to near Chadwick, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Davis, Dakota and Rock City around 535 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gladwin County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowmanville to near Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will affect northeast Gladwin County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carroll County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Summerset to near Chadwick, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Davis around 545 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Hot and Humid Wednesday

FINALLY SOME DRY WEATHER! High pressure will keep things quiet through Wednesday, but temperatures will be hot, hot, hot! Morning fog will fade and sun should take over through that afternoon. This will bring highs into the low to mid 90's. With increasing humidity this will feel more like the upper 90's to lower 100's!
Jackson County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR JO DAVIESS...CARROLL...STEPHENSON AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nora to near Savanna, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lena and Winslow around 520 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chadwick, Lanark, Cedarville, Dakota, Davis and Rock City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 23:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN BROWN COUNTY At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnard, or 19 miles south of Ellendale, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, Houghton and Claremont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Hand, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 00:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Hand; Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAND...SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND SPINK COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ferney to near Redfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Verdon, Ferney, Spink Colony, Doland and Hillside Colony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 811 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medford to 8 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12 miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Denmark, or 10 miles north of Manitowoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Two Creeks around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mishicot, Kellnersville, Maribel, Larrabee, Curran, Wayside, Morrison, Maple Grove, Shirley and Cooperstown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy