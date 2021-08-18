Weather Warn Day | Tracking Remnants of Fred

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LEE...SOUTHEASTERN OGLE...DE KALB...KANE...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sharon to near Kingston to near Waterman to near Paw Paw, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of producing winds in excess of 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elgin, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Geneva, Sycamore, Campton Hills, Fox Lake, Rochelle, Harvard, Island Lake, Marengo and Sandwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
