According to a study by Bloomberg which explored the ICO market of 2017 and the outcomes of all the ICOs conducted, the following was determined: approximately 78% of ICOs were identified as scams; 4% failed, 3% had gone dead and only 15% went on to trade on an exchange. In dollar value, people lost about $1.3b to scam ICOs and $624m went to those that had ‘gone dead’.