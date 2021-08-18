Dogecoin Foundation reinvents itself – with Vitalik Buterin

The Dogecoin Foundation is taking a big step and is reinventing itself, so to speak. Also on board: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Dogecoin Foundation announces its start-up. From now on she would like to concentrate more on supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem and the community as well as the development of the Dogecoin blockchain. The foundation, which was first established in 2014, can count on the support of the Ethereum mastermind Vitalik Buterin. The team says it has thought about the status and importance of Dogecoin, which is gradually growing out of the shoes of a pure fun coin. For them it is primarily “a technical project” and a “movement for the good in the world”. These goals are summarized in four statements that together make up the Dogecoin Manifesto. Two of them are technically oriented and two colored with social motifs.