Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dogecoin Foundation reinvents itself – with Vitalik Buterin

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dogecoin Foundation is taking a big step and is reinventing itself, so to speak. Also on board: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Dogecoin Foundation announces its start-up. From now on she would like to concentrate more on supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem and the community as well as the development of the Dogecoin blockchain. The foundation, which was first established in 2014, can count on the support of the Ethereum mastermind Vitalik Buterin. The team says it has thought about the status and importance of Dogecoin, which is gradually growing out of the shoes of a pure fun coin. For them it is primarily “a technical project” and a “movement for the good in the world”. These goals are summarized in four statements that together make up the Dogecoin Manifesto. Two of them are technically oriented and two colored with social motifs.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dogecoin Foundation#The Dogecoin Manifesto#English#Premiere League#The Athletic#Stake Com#Italian#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme token with ties to the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. The token has seen remarkable development since its initiation in 2013. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers to ridicule flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Despite being a joke token, Dogecoin has surpassed expectations, grown beyond measure, especially since 2021 began.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

Almost no one's using Dogecoin, but the currency still undergoes huge swings. A very small group of large holders have outsized influence over Dogecoin's price. Investors who buy in chasing monster gains may come to regret it. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Crypto Market Retracts by $90 Billion as Dogecoin, Polkadot Fall 8%

You know what they say about the weather: Just wait long enough and it will change. The same holds true for cryptocurrency. Markets have sloped downward across the last 24 hours, led by Polkadot (down 9%), Dogecoin (down 8%), Binance Coin (6%), and Cardano (down 4%). The total crypto market cap has slimmed down by about $90 billion (4%) from yesterday, per CoinGecko.
Economyu.today

Elon Musk Touts Dogecoin, Referring to “Ancient Doges”

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsu.today

Dmitry Buterin Says Vitalik Joining Dogecoin Board May Turn DOGE into Better Coin

Dmitry Buterin has taken to Twitter to say that the fact of his son Vitalik joining the board of Dogecoin may actually “lead to Dogecoin becoming a better coin”. He specified that what his son is doing in this case is handling the challenges rather than denying them. He tweeted this in response to critics regarding Vitalik's decision to officially side with Doge.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 10% to $0.295 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 10.8% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. DOGE fell 5.24% and 3.7% respectively against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto’s Dogecoin Foundation Re-Launches Itself; Alibaba, China’s Sichuan Gov’t Team Up For NFT Copyright Controls

The Dogecoin Foundation, which was created seven years ago, is re-launching itself “with a renewed focus on supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem, community and promoting the future of the Dogecoin blockchain,” the group wrote in a public announcement Tuesday (Aug. 17). The announcement continued: “We are here to accelerate the development...
Charitiescryptocoingossip.com

Exclusive: New Dogecoin Foundation Plans Liechtenstein HQ

The newly revived Dogecoin Foundation—which now numbers Elon Musk’s representative Jared Birchall and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisors—looks set to be headquartered in Liechtenstein, the core team behind the meme cryptocurrency has revealed exclusively to Decrypt. “We are currently in talks with people in Liechtenstein to establish a...
BusinessRedorbit.com

Elon Musk Advisor Joins Rebooted Dogecoin Foundation

Elon Musk’s personal advisor, Jared Birchall, is joining the board of advisors of the rebooted Dogecoin Foundation, which will work on the development of Dogecoin. Birchall is in charge of Musk’s family office. The original Dogecoin Foundation was founded in 2014. However, the Foundation’s activity tapered off over time. This...
MarketsInvestorPlace

ETH Crypto News: Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Wants to Transform the No. 2 Crypto

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is one of the most robust blockchain networks in the world. The network has remained on the cutting edge, and it seeks to adapt where it previously might have fallen off. To accommodate increasingly large volumes of transactions, the network created sharding to break down pieces of data. To make mining of ETH a greener process, Ethereum is transitioning from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake algorithm. With today’s ETH crypto news, the network’s founder shows his desire to transform governance on Ethereum.
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance’s Effort to Assuage Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny, Dogecoin Foundation Returns With Vitalik Buterin as Adviser

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories: Binance is taking actions to assuage heightened regulatory scrutiny, MobileCoin, a privacy-oriented and mobile-first cryptocurrency project, has raised $66 million in venture capital to build out its payments technology, and the Dogecoin Foundation has been re-established with some industry OGs and heavyweights, including Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk's representative. Plus, what are the hot commodities in the NFT market as their trading volume soars?
Elon Muskcryptocoingossip.com

Team officially re-establishes Dogecoin Foundation after 6 years

Advisory board members for the foundation include Vitalik Buterin, Billy Markus, Max Keller, and Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall — representing Elon Musk’s interests. After several years of nearly total media silence, the Dogecoin Foundation is coming back to support core developers and projects benefiting the meme-based cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Dogecoin Foundation Restructures BOD, Includes Buterin and Musk Rep

The Dogecoin Foundation is reinvigorating its board of directors and planning for the future of the cryptocurrency. After six years, the Dogecoin Foundation announced a “re-establishing” of its advisory board. The foundation is a non-profit organization with the aim to bolster the memecoin through development and advocacy. The foundation also...
Economyhypebeast.com

Re-Established Dogecoin Foundation Adds Ethereum Founder, Elon Musk Rep to Its Advisory Board

The newly-reinstated Dogecoin Foundation announced on Tuesday that it was revamping its organization and adding a number of high-profile crypto experts to its advisory board. First established in 2014, the foundation aims to sponsor Dogecoin developers and support the development of the Dogecoin blockchain. The foundation also hopes to expand the scope of the Dogecoin ecosystem and wants to make it easier for outside organizations to utilize its technology.
Photographycryptocoingossip.com

Portraits of Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin From 2015 Selling as NFTs

On Tuesday, Californian photographer Matthew Reamer announced the sale of three NFTs of portraits of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Reamer took Buterin’s picture four months after Ethereum’s launch in 2015. The portraits, which are being auctioned on his page over on NFT marketplace Foundation, show Buterin when his star was...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Kraken Donates $250,000 To Advance Ethereum 2.0 Blockchain Upgrade Efforts

Ethereum 2.0 blockchain upgrade remains one of the most anticipated upgrades in the crypto space. Most of the upgrades required for the complete overhaul have already been performed. Things like the London Hard Fork came with EIP-1559. This upgrade completely changed the monetary policy of the network. Moving ETH towards becoming deflationary in the long-term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy