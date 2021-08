Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens’ 2nd round pick and 38th overall at the 2018 NHL entry draft has now been around the team for a year. He joined the Habs in the bubble for the 2020-2021 season even if he wasn’t allowed to play, just to get used to North American hockey and his teammates. 6 months later, he took his first strides on NHL ice. He played in 54 games and gathered a goal and 5 assists while keeping a rating of +1 and being sent to the penalty box for 21. Overall, he had a good campaign, but he must learn to make his shifts shorter.