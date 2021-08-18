Cancel
NY woman killed in crash on Interstate 78 in Berks

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHEL TWP., Pa. — A New York woman was killed when the car she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on Interstate 78 in Berks County. Kellyann Mooney, 40, of Suffolk County, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the highway, about two miles west of the Frystown/Route 645 interchange in Bethel Township, according to the county coroner's office.

