Recipes

Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

By Hailey Welch
thebeet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to stray from your healthy diet, reach for these chocolate-covered stuffed dates topped with a peanut butter drizzle, made with all-natural ingredients. This healthier-for-you dessert tastes just like the classic Snickers bar with its sticky, pull-apart texture, and creamy chocolate, peanut butter flavors, however, contains fewer calories than the candy bar, a win-win for your taste buds and health.

