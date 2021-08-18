Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

Combining a delicious peanut butter blondie with decadent chocolate fudge frosting is the stuff dreams are made of. This Peanut Butter Cookie Cake actually happened by accident. I was making my Peanut Butter Blondies for some special guests, but I decided I wanted them to be thicker. When I was playing around with the recipe, the center sort of sunk as it cooled. I was disappointed because I wanted even blondies in the pan. But then I thought, hmmmmm. I could slab on some frosting in the middle and it would very likely be delish! And if I were adding frosting, it is more like a cake, and if I’m making a cake, it should be a festive round. Then I was concerned about being able to remove it from a square or round baking pan. So, I grabbed my springform pan to ensure there would be no cake removal issues. And thus, this Peanut Butter Cookie Cake was born!