Leslie Odom, Jr. Teams Up With Wells Fargo To Highlight Resilient Black Entrepreneurs That 'Made A Way'
Well Fargo’s summer short film series, ‘We Made A Way’ features the 'One Night' In Miami actor. When Wells Fargo approached Leslie Odom, Jr. to help them raise awareness around their mission to support Black businesses, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning entertainer said he wasn’t sure exactly why they chose him to partner up with. However, he knew exactly why he wanted to team up with them.www.essence.com
Comments / 0