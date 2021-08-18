Leslie Odom, Jr. Teams Up With Wells Fargo To Highlight Resilient Black Entrepreneurs That 'Made A Way'

As women dominate today's hip-hop, we must honor the ones who paved the way. Kierna Mayo, a media maverick and an original staffer for groundbreaking hip-hop magazine The Source, has been one of the premier record-keepers of rap music. With an especial focus on the women of the genre (the debut 1999 issue of Mayo’s late magazine, Honey, featured Lauryn Hill on the cover), she has lovingly bridged the gap between lyricists and fans. Her essay “Hip-Hop Heroines” is a celebration of women’s contributions to hip-hop and is featured in the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap, which is available now.