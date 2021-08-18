Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Slipknot Announce Two Knotfest Dates in South America

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot have added to their 2021 Knotfest plans with two dates in South America: Santiago, Chile on December 11, and Sao Paolo, Brazil on December 18. Both bills will also feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while Motionless In White, Armored Dawn and Project 46 will join only in Brazil. A question mark in a prominent billing spot on the Brazil poster indicates one mystery band yet to be announced.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Armored Dawn#North American#Killswitch Engage#Knotfest Chile 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
Gamblingdallassun.com

Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today an ongoing software partnership with Ortiz Gaming to supply Gametech with some of the world's best online Bingo gaming content. The deal will initially cover Mexico with plans to expand to other parts of Latin & South America.
Musicsidestagemagazine.com

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles With with Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended And Special Guests, Cherry Bombs

TO TAKE PLACE AT THE ESTADIO MONUMENTAL, SANTIAGO,. MR. BUNGLE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, TRIVIUM, SEPULTURA, VENDED & MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED. TO TAKE PLACE AT THE SAMBÓDROMO DO ANHEMBI, IN SÃO PAULO, ON DECEMBER 18TH, 2022. HEADLINE PERFORMANCE FROM SLIPKNOT WITH. BRING ME THE HORIZON, MR BUNGLE, TRIVIUM, SEPULTURA,...
EntertainmentPosted by
Z94

Slipknot Reveal Lineups for 2022 Knotfest Chile + Knotfest Brasil

Knotfest is moving forward for 2022, with Slipknot revealing the lineups for Knotfest Chile and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil taking place next year. Both festival events will take place in December 2022, with Knotfest Chile booked for Estadio Monumental, Santiago on Dec. 11 and Knotfest Brasil kicking off its first ever concert a week later on Dec. 18 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi in Sao Paulo.
Worldairlinegeeks.com

Aeroméxico Launches Routes to Europe, South America

Mexican flag carrier Aeroméxico continues to gain ground in long-range flights from different hubs in Mexico amid signs of recovery as it looks to capitalize by inaugurating new international routes. In a press release, Aeroméxico announced its new route between the Monterrey, Mexico and Madrid, which will begin on Dec....
Rock MusicKerrang

Slipknot announce 2022 summer European tour

The Slipknot live news keeps on rolling in at the minute: following various announcements this week including Riot Fest and two South American Knotfest dates, the metal titans have confirmed a proper European return next year. In June the band had initially announced six Euro gigs for 2022, promising that...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Sucre: A little pocket of South America in the heart of London

I was led into a cavernous space, where chandeliers built from decanters (no, really) cast an almost ethereal glow upon a room that felt a million light years away from London. This was, as far as I was concerned, not the UK’s capital city. Paris, perhaps, or maybe Barcelona, but more fittingly Buenos Aires. It’s a city I lived in for a month in my last year of high school, more concerned with fake IDs and loose clubbing laws than I was gastronomical adventures. While I was running around drinking too much fernet and learning that 10pm was South America’s...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Shares Video Of 1993 Performance Of 'Wherever I May Roam' In São Paulo, Brazil

METALLICA has shared "Wherever I May Roam (São Paulo, Brazil - May 2, 1993)", taken from the "Wherever We May Roam" DVD included in the remastered deluxe box set of its self-titled fifth album — also known as "The Black Album" — due on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. The track was recorded live at Estádio Palestra Itália in São Paulo, Brazil on May 2, 1993. Check it out below.
Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams "Wherever I May Roam" Recorded At 1993 Brazil Show

Metallica is now streaming a version of "Wherever I May Roam" recorded live at Estádio Palestra Itália, São Paulo, Brazil on May 2, 1993. The song comes from the Wherever We May Roam DVD included in the coming Black Album reissue due out September 10. Pre-orders for all the editions...
Tennissoundsandcolours.com

South America’s Best Golf Courses

Whether practiced by professional or recreational players, golf generates more than 25 million tourist trips a year. About 80 million people play golf, mostly in the US and Canada, with more than 5 million golfers coming from Europe. Some of the best terrains in the world can be found in Europe, Asia, and South America. We present to you the best courses in South America.
Environmentdtnpf.com

Frontal Boundaries Bringing Showers to South America

Winter wheat is starting to get a bit more active across the whole of South America. Wheat has been developing and has reached flowering for some areas of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. But with winter waning and the head toward spring, areas in Argentina will start to get more active as well.
Daytona Beach, FLMetalSucks

Royal Blood Cover “Sad But True,” Metallica Share 1993 Live Cut of “Of Wolf and Man”

How many new live versions and covers have Metallica put out so far to promote the upcoming 30th anniversary super-duper-extra-special-deluxe edition of The Black Album? There’s been so many I’ve completely lost track and it’d take an hour to link them all here, but if you didn’t already eat them up in real time you can easily seek them out (this is a good starting point).
LifestylePunknews.org

Belvedere announce tour dates

Belvedere have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. Blacked Out, Debt Cemetery, and Walt Hamburger will be joining them on select dates. Belvedere released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below. DateVenueCity. Sep 23Dominion TavernOttawa, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger) Sep 24Pouzza...
Rock MusicKerrang

Black Label Society announce new album, Doom Crew Inc.

Black Label Society have announced details of a brand-new album, Doom Crew Inc. The band’s 11th studio LP is due out on November 26 via Spinefarm, with lead single and album opener Set You Free available to hear below – alongside an awesome accompanying video. Discussing what’s to come from...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Light the Torch Cancel Tour Over Covid-19 Concerns

Light the Torch (formerly Devil You Know), the band fronted by former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones, have pulled out of their planned September tour with Motionless in White, citing safety concerns for the band members and their crew amidst surging Covid-19 infection rates in the U.S. Silent Planet and...
Albuquerque, NMmetalinsider.net

Watch video of Soulfly’s first show with Dino Cazares (Fear Factory) on guitar

Check out Soulfly with Dino Cazares of the mighty Fear Factory in a long fan filmed video from their first show together. This summer tour, with Niviane and Suicide Puppets, kicked off on Friday, August 20th at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour runs through New York, Chicago, and Austin among many others before finishing strong in Tempe, Arizona on September 25.
MusicantiMUSIC

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces North American Tour

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced dates for a 2022 solo tour of North America that he will be launching in support of his forthcoming album, "Brighten." The seven-week series will open at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN on March 24 and run into early...
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."

Comments / 0

Community Policy