Slipknot Announce Two Knotfest Dates in South America
Slipknot have added to their 2021 Knotfest plans with two dates in South America: Santiago, Chile on December 11, and Sao Paolo, Brazil on December 18. Both bills will also feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while Motionless In White, Armored Dawn and Project 46 will join only in Brazil. A question mark in a prominent billing spot on the Brazil poster indicates one mystery band yet to be announced.www.metalsucks.net
