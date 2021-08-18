Cancel
USD/ZAR: South African rand relentless sell-off set to continue

invezz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/ZAR price rose to the highest level since March. The rally happened after the latest South African inflation data. It also rose because of the risk-off sentiment in the market. The USD/ZAR price maintained its bullish trend after the relatively weak South African inflation data. The pair rose to...

Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
Stockswtvbam.com

India’s liquidity-driven stock market rally to dry out next year: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policy starts to tighten, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who expect corporate earnings to rise further. Despite slumps during two damaging waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benchmark BSE...
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks Despite Falling RBNZ Rate Hike Bets

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, Covid, RBNZ Bets, PBOC- Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar rises against USD as risk-on sentiment intensifies. PBOC pledges to support credit growth to sustain economic recovery. NZD/USD extends higher for second day but momentum may fade. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The New Zealand Dollar is...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/ZAR: Long live to the new 14.70-15.30 range – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse raise their short-term target range for USD/ZAR slightly to 14.70-15.30. A sustained drop below 14.70 would require a substantial decline in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot (BBDXY). “We now raise our USD/ZAR range slightly to 14.70-15.30. Despite the dramatic rise in USD/ZAR last week, a (new) range...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks drop as govt's bond deal with central bank irks market

BENGALURU (Aug 24): Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank...
Worldswfinstitute.org

South Africa’s FSCA Suspends ZAR X’s Exchange License

South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspended the exchange license of ZAR X on August 20, 2021. ZAR X was founded 5 years ago and was the first new stock exchange in South Africa in 58 years. ZAR X is in competition with the JSE. “The suspension resulted from...
DailyFx

USD/ZAR Breaking News: Rand Slips as SA Unemployment Rate Rises

South African unemployment rate reaches record highs. Spotlight on U.S. economic data Jackson Hole Symposium. USD/ZAR trading at key support – potential for bullish upside. Emerging Market (EM) currencies found their footing this week as the dollar faded. Although markets are expecting more details around QE tapering (which would theoretically support dollar strength), other factors such as a less hawkish stance from the Fed’s Kaplan (Dallas head), weaker than forecasted U.S. Manufacturing PMI data yesterday as well as the rebound in commodities all allowed for a ‘risk-on’ mood in financial markets this week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH bounces off weekly low on USD rebound, China headlines

USD/CNH recovers the previous day’s losses, refreshes intraday high. US SEC tightens controls over China stock listing, Beijing passes new data privacy low. Xi–Biden meet may be delayed, Chinese media highlights decline in macro indicators. Market sentiment dwindles amid vaccine, tapering concerns, DXY snaps two-day downtrend. USD/CNH takes the bids...
Marketsinvezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting

Gold price is trading steadily above $1,800 amid the weakening US dollar. According to Commerzbank, the fundamentals do not support further appreciation of the US dollar. Investors are keen on the annual Jackson Hole meeting for cues on tapering asset purchases. Gold price is trading steadily above $1,800 as the...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD only a gasp of air before losing 1.36?

GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed. The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent downward trajectory and dropped to one-month lows on Friday, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.3600 mark. The British pound was weighed down by weaker than expected UK monthly Retail Sales, which fell 2.5% in July as against expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September and softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. Read more...
invezz.com

Mohamed El-Erian: “the market will continue to buy the dips”

Mohamed El-Erian says the market conditioning is strong to buy on dips. The Allianz and Gramercy advisor doesn't expect a 5% correction anytime soon. El-Erian warns the U.S. is in a policy mistake as inflation won't be transitory. At the peak of the Coronavirus in March 2020, the financial market...
invezz.com

EUR/USD bounces back as Eurozone business output holds steady

The EUR/USD pair bounced back as the US dollar retreated. The pair rose even after the relatively weak Eurozone PMI data. The EUR/USD will next react to the latest US existing home sales data. The EUR/USD price popped as the overall fear of the new Delta variant eased. The pair...
invezz.com

Iran’s crypto mining ban to be lifted in September

Iran might finally come out of the crypto mining ban in the second half of September. According to its state electricity company, the crypto mining ban will be lifted in about a month. The ban was previously introduced in May, due to high energy consumption which caused major blackouts. Iran’s...
StocksFXStreet.com

Investor sentiment on the up as Fed shift priced in and PMIs mixed

The market is looking for a shift from the Fed, but it might not be as dovish as some expect. Major global stock markets are a sea of green at the start of the week, after sharp sell offs last week. Volatility has eased as the market waits for the much-anticipated Jackson Hole conference at the end of this week. The Federal Reserve announced that the meeting will be held virtually this year due to the surge of Delta-variant Covid infections in the US, which are averaging nearly 150,000 new cases per day. This has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell will back away from taper talk later this week and, with a quick wave of his magical money wand, all will be good with the world and financial markets will continue to make record highs once more.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Relentless rally pauses near 1.2900 mark, 61.8% Fibo. level

A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD to fresh YTD tops on Friday. Expectations that the Fed will start tapering this year continued benefitting the USD. A slump in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up. The USD/CAD pair prolonged its recent strong bounce from...

